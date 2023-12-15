Sydney Sweeney’s Victoria Beckham 'butter' dress is set to be a 2024 must-have

We thought nothing would come close to Margot Robbie’s stellar press tour sartorial agenda for Barbie the movie earlier this year, but Sydney Sweeney’s outfits to promote her upcoming movie Anyone But You this week have truly been second to none.

The Euphoria actress has worn the most incredible slew of ‘fits, from custom Miu Miu dresses dripping in diamonds to sequinned Brunello Cucinelli waistcoats and corseted custom Balmain red dresses - shoutout her stylist, Molly Dickson.

For her 10th look in three days, Sydney wore the most ethereal dress from Victoria Beckham’s SS24 collection and it’s a trend to have on your radar for next season. Dickson explained she was wearing "LOOK 10 while in NYC for Anyone But You Movie press," following up with an Instagram story which simply said "this dress."

Sydney Sweeney in Victoria Beckham

Sydney oozed cool-girl elegance in a slinky buttery yellow dress from the singer-cum-fashion designer, with whimsical flowy material and a draping silhouette, from the collection that was inspired by Victoria’s ballerina dancer background.

She paired the dress with contrasting black thigh-high boots to give the ensemble an edgier feel.

MORE: 10 fashion trends that are set to be everywhere in 2024

READ: Sydney Sweeney's latest outfit was straight out of the Blake Lively playbook

© Instagram She paired the dress with thigh-high boots to give it an edgier feel

Though delicate, pastel-like hues are synonymous with the earlier months of the year, yellow is a particular colour to watch next season.

“Leading on from this season, soft, buttery hues are still all the rage for SS24,” explains Hello! Fashion’s Orin Carlin, “Unctuous and pearly, the shade feels categorically indulgent. Like butter wouldn't melt.” Brands including Loewe, Bally, Proenza Schouler and Victoria Beckham all showcased mellow yellow hues during fashion month this autumn.

© Spotlight Loewe, Bally, Proenza Schouler SS24

Victoria Beckham’s cult-adored brand has been a favourite with A-list fashionistas in 2023: a testament to the designer’s sartorial capabilities.

Julia Roberts wore a skintight black dress from her collection to the 2023 Watches and Wonders event, the Princess of Wales wore a knitted midi dress when promoting her Shaping Us campaign back in February, and the Duchess of Sussex wore her trusty VB sunglasses when schooling us in ‘hiking chic’ on a walk in Montecito.

When Victoria's SS24 collection is available to buy, Sydney's 'butter wouldn't melt' dress should be at the top of your wishlist.