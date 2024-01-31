Princess Sofia of Sweden's dazzling satin gown is the ultimate royal dress moment

Whenever Princess Sofia of Sweden steps out, we know we're going to receive a fashion masterclass in royal dressing.

On Tuesday, Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip joined Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to attend a state banquet hosted by King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia, in honour of President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron of France.

The Swedish royal stunned in a custom blush champagne gown designed by Swedish designer Lars Wallin.

The dress featured elegant gathered material at the hip, flattering ruching across the body and long mesh sleeves. Her dress perfectly demonstrated how to add an air of modernity to a look that is still royally appropriate for the most exclusive of events.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip at the state banquet

Mesh dressing has been a huge trend over the last few years with A-listers and influencers alike both on and off the red carpet, but Sofia's dress nailed incorporating the trend in a subtle way to make a formal occasion outfit chic yet fashion-forward.

Not only was her dress a win for modern royal dressing, but her clutch bag of choice from Christian Louboutin was also bang on trend.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Sofia's dress featured contemporary mesh sleeves

She wore 'Vanite' clutch - a silver metal suede bag adorned with crystal spikes. Diamante embellishments have had a major moment this winter - from mini dresses to bags to ballet flats, and Sofia's statement bag amped up the cool-girl glamour of her impeccable ensemble.

She paired the look with ivory stilettos from Charlotte Olympia and the tiara she received from King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia as a gift when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015. For her wedding day the tiara was topped with emeralds, but she has since had it altered and replaced with pearls.

Her special occasion outfits are the gift that keeps on giving.