Meghan Markle is in her vintage earrings era

Honestly, we didn't think it was possible to envy the Duchess of Sussex's wardrobe any more than we already do.

Whether she's donning cut-out dresses at the polo, Hermès coats in Canada or 90s-inspired outfits at film premieres, Meghan has the most impressive collection of designer items and we literally want every single piece.

This weekend she's been out on multiple occasions showcasing her sartorial prowess in a variety of top-notch looks. Still, it was her stunning vintage earring collection that truly stopped us in our tracks.

To watch Prince Harry play polo on Friday in Florida at an event held to raise money for his charity Sentebale, Meghan oozed sophistication in the 'Ginger' ivory silk dress from Heidi Merrick which she elevated with nude court heels from Aquazzura, a white and gold Valentino crossbody bag, gold jewellery including her Cartier Tank Française watch, and oversized black shades also by Heidi Merrick.

© Alamy Meghan wore glamorous vintage Chanel earrings with her ivory dress on Frdiay

The pièce de résistance was her stunning disc-shaped gold vintage Chanel earrings. The jewellery perfected the balance between understated and striking - large enough to make a statement that says 'elegant glamour' but they're unfussy, not complicated and completely versatile.

On Sunday, she proved the power of the LBD at the Sentebale ‘Potential is Waiting’ panel discussion and seated dinner wearing a black, asymmetrical midi dress from Stagni.

Though her shoes were not visible in the images taken, author of So Many Thoughts on Royal Style Elizabeth Holmes reported on Instagram that she was told Meghan wore Mach & Mach shoes and Dior earrings that were most likely vintage. The dazzling bijouterie featured rhinestones and a contrasting black hoop - a signature design of Christian Dior's earrings around the 1980s.

© Instagram / @NachoFigueras Meghan reportedly paired her LBD with vintage Dior earrings

Granted, Meghan's wardrobe is full of luxury gems, but she's often much more versatile with her accessories, whether she's wearing £46 bargains or Carolina Herrera designer steals. But her latest accessories roster possesses items that are unique and hard to come by.

Could this be the first change to come under the guidance of her new fashion stylist? Let's wait and find out...