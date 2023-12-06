Taylor Swift's "glass slippers" are a love letter to London and Paris

When not on stage performing to hundreds of thousands of fans, Taylor Swift usually opts for a more ‘normcore preppy’ aesthetic. Pairing wardrobe classics like chunky knits, plain overcoats and jeans with her iconic red lip.

However, last night the Grammy-winning songstress and BFF to Blake Lively stepped out in the Big Apple, channelling her ostentatious on-stage alter ego with a pair of black wedge heels, complete with a laser-engraved motif of the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben.

The heels in question are part of the recent collaboration between shoe mavens Jimmy Choo and French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier. The collab sees a celebration of both the brand's "glamorous rebellion" and “creative wit” ideology, resulting in a collection of footwear destined to go down in fashion history.

© Raymond Hall Tay looking cute, comfy and chic in the limited-edition heels

The collection features seven limited edition designs ranging from crystal-encrusted pumps, over-the-knee boots in Jean Paul Gaultier’s famed tattoo print and Taylor's fave, the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier Wedge 110 in Black Calf Leather. The collection was made that much more iconic with Kylie Minogue fronting the campaign, wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier sailor hat that read “Kylie” in crystal-encrusted lettering.

MORE: What your 'Spotify Wrapped' says about you according to a fashion editor

RELATED: 13 biggest fashion moments in 2023: from Margot’s Barbie era to Harry Styles's Crystal jumpsuit

As an ode to the two brands' home cities, each heel encapsulates a laser-engraved motif of the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben inside a hand-crafted plexiglass wedge. The wedge sits beneath a sleek pointed-toe silhouette, crafted from supple black calf leather and finished with a lacquered sole that features both brands' names.

© Instagram Kylie Minogue fronting the collaboration campaign

Miss Swift decided to pair her striking limited edition pumps with a plain black ribbed shirt, diamond-patterned tights and a plaid coat and matching mini skirt from London designer, Stella McCartney, which is fitting because, after all, she does “Love” London (boys).

We know that the pop star is smittin with her American footballer boyfriend, Travis Kelce, so we can’t put this bold statement look down to ‘boyfriend air’ but perhaps a new stylistic Era for the music maven.