I sat front row at Marc Cain's FW24 fashion show, here's what went down

Famed German fashion house Marc Cain took to the Treptow Area in downtown Berlin to present its Fall/Winter 2024 collection titled ‘Blend Boundaries’. In true Berlin fashion, the brand transformed the industrial space into an elegant escape, complete with a genre-bending fashion spectacle and I was lucky enough to be sitting front row.

The collection took place on the second day of Berlin Fashion Week 2024, inviting an illustrious array of guests from around the world, including famed actress Teri Hatcher, who explained that this show was particularly special for her “because I can enjoy the evening together with my daughter. The perfect excursion into the world of fashion - and we both love the sophisticated styles from Marc Cain."

"We both love the sophisticated styles from Marc Cain" - Teri Hatcher

As the lights began to dim in the giant spherical makeshift arena, it was very clear that the collection was about to turn heads. The show started solemnly with a delicate piano medley, which quickly turned into an upbeat dynamic beat (how very Berlin) as the first model emerged.

© Marc Cain © Marc Cain

Each and every look that took to the catwalk was designed to be styled in multiple ways, emphasising the idea of the modern woman who is often too busy to change from her day outfit to her nighttime ensemble. Pastel pinks and baby blues made an entrance in the form of oversized knitted sweaters, fluffy socks and matching two-piece suits.

The 'French girl' aesthetic was extremely present throughout the collection as berets in black and white complimented pleated mini skirts and knee-high sock combos.

© Marc Cain © Marc Cain

One head-to-toe sage green outfit consisting of a matching suit, trench coat, boots and sweater made guests audibly “ooh” and ‘ahh” and an all-yellow crystal encrusted sheer maxi dress with feather cuffs and a matching blazer received similar praise.

© Marc Cain © Marc Cain

Statement sequins and light-catching diamantes elevated looks into a bold glamour realm, some suit pants and maxi skirts were even accented with metallic thread stitching, subtlety catching the light as the model glid across the patent black floor.

Whilst in attendance, I took a few style notes and inspiration for my own wardrobe. Each and every look that strutted around the circular catwalk was incredible, however, my eyes were instantly drawn to the layering of sheer tights, chunky socks and loafers paired with micro shorts and mini skirts. I for one will be investing in both a beret and a Gossip Girl-coded matching pleated skirt and cropped blazer ensemble. © Orion Scott

In a press release shared by the brand, Managing Director, founder and owner Helmut Schlotterer shared his excitement for the year ahead, saying “There couldn't be a better start than the exciting staging here in the German capital.”

Marc Cain is a pioneer in the German fashion realm and I am honoured to have seen this incredible show in flesh.