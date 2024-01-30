Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24: The best street style outfits to inspire your wardrobe
The best street style outfits at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24

The cobbled streets of the Danish capital are awash with major looks


Natalie Salmon

Paris Couture Week is officially over and now Copenhagen Fashion Week has become a hotbed for style-savvy influencers, and avant-garde fashion icons.

Twice a year, the Danish capital becomes the playground for an effortlessly chic tribe of stylish Scandis that march to the beat of their own drum. The Copenhagen crowd tears up the rulebook on minimalism, parading a kaleidoscope of prints, audacious hues, and bold shapes that scream self-expression. 

Nina Sandbech rocks a cropped blazer with metallic jeans © Getty
Nina Sandbech rocked a cropped blazer with metallic jeans during Copenhagen Fashion week in February 2023

But make no mistake, the Scandi signature of stark lines and utilitarian design still has its moment in the Copenhagen limelight. Influencers strut their stuff, blending timeless essentials with those must-have accessories for looks that are as now as they are eternal. 

And as layering game is strong, with a preference for airy fabrics and generous cuts to craft that breezy 'Copen-core' vibe. In Denmark the fashion set champion individual flair, sustainability fashion, and that razor-sharp Scandinavian design. Here, sustainability isn't just a buzzword; it's woven into the fabric of the event.

As we gear up for London Fashion Week, let Copenhagen's cool streets be your muse for the season's style playbook...

Nina Sandbech

Nina Sandbech© Christian Vierig


Nina Sandbech donned Celine sunglasses, black gloves and green leather coat with leopard print accessories while on her way to the Forza Collective show.

Janka Polliani

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JANUARY 29: Janka Polliani is wearing Chanel blue jeans with a pink embroidered logo, a long leather burgundy coat, a grey top, and a mint green Chanel bag during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 29, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)© Raimonda Kulikauskiene


Janka wore Chanel blue jeans paired with a long leather burgundy coat, a grey T-shirt, and a mint green Chanelbag.

Darja Barannik 

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JANUARY 29: Darja Barannik wears Bottega Veneta bag, hair band, black shearling coat, white shirt, black belted pants, sunglasses, ankle boots outside Nicklas Skovgaard during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24 on January 29, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)© Christian Vierig


Darja served mob wife chic in a Bottega Veneta bag, on trend thick black hair band, black fur collared coat the outside Nicklas Skovgaard show.

