The best street style outfits at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24

Paris Couture Week is officially over and now Copenhagen Fashion Week has become a hotbed for style-savvy influencers, and avant-garde fashion icons.

Twice a year, the Danish capital becomes the playground for an effortlessly chic tribe of stylish Scandis that march to the beat of their own drum. The Copenhagen crowd tears up the rulebook on minimalism, parading a kaleidoscope of prints, audacious hues, and bold shapes that scream self-expression.

© Getty Nina Sandbech rocked a cropped blazer with metallic jeans during Copenhagen Fashion week in February 2023

But make no mistake, the Scandi signature of stark lines and utilitarian design still has its moment in the Copenhagen limelight. Influencers strut their stuff, blending timeless essentials with those must-have accessories for looks that are as now as they are eternal.

And as layering game is strong, with a preference for airy fabrics and generous cuts to craft that breezy 'Copen-core' vibe. In Denmark the fashion set champion individual flair, sustainability fashion, and that razor-sharp Scandinavian design. Here, sustainability isn't just a buzzword; it's woven into the fabric of the event.

As we gear up for London Fashion Week, let Copenhagen's cool streets be your muse for the season's style playbook...

Nina Sandbech © Christian Vierig Nina Sandbech Nina Sandbech donned Celine sunglasses, black gloves and green leather coat with leopard print accessories while on her way to the Forza Collective show.

Janka Polliani © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Janka Polliani Janka wore Chanel blue jeans paired with a long leather burgundy coat, a grey T-shirt, and a mint green Chanelbag.