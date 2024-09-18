The best street style outfits at Milan Fashion Week SS25

Fashion month is in full swing, and events have wrapped up in London after 5 days of exciting and eclectic shows (big thumbs up from us for the surprise Harry Styles appearance. Thank you very much S.S.Daley) Next on the agenda is the fantastically stylish Milan, a city where fashion come first and attendees lean towards sleek lines and razor sharp tailoring.
This season at the Italian fashion capital, powerhouse brands like Fendi, Tom Ford,Versace and Prada will showcase their latest collection, alongside beloved British label Susan Fang (showing in Italy for the first time) and the ever-dynamic Diesel (we're hoping for a repeat of their viral belt mini moment.)
H! Fashion’sChloe Gallacher says, "Personally, Milan is my favourite fashion week of the big four. The street style from there is my go-to when it comes to personal styling inspiration. Whilst Milan isn't known for new, emerging talent, consistency is key within the brands that show there.
"The Italian capital showcases the big brands that have clear house codes and seem to focus more on wearability, its more down to earth."
Expect rich, warm colour palettes of terracotta and toffee, flawless knitwear and leather accessories. Ciao bella!
Leonie Hanne
Pairing beige, olive, camel and chocolate brown for the Fendi show, topped off with statement gold jewellery. Chef's kiss.
Check Mate
A masterclass in layering, we'll be copying this dress-belt-trousers formula at once. And oh, we need these trousers.
Sunset Silk
Oh how we wish we looked like this when we walked down the street. This guest looked fantastic in terracotta silk, and we give extra brownie points for her effortless waves too.
Suited and Booted
Tailoring never looked so dreamy, spot the glitzy beaded shirt and sharp monochrome necktie. Heaven.
Niki Wu Jie
Proving that sheer skirts aren't going anywhere (time to spruce up that underwear drawer), Niki paired neon embellishment with camel coloured leather and soft khaki for the Fendi show.
Heart Evangelista
Proving that even though the nights are drawing in, there's no need to retire your statement sunglass collection. We are also really enjoying the 'pop of red' bag.
Victoria Magrath
There's whispers of summer in this divine khaki print but the shape makes it the perfect autumnal piece. Spotted at Alberta Ferretti.
Erika Boldrin
Now this is a jumper suitable for blasting office air-con. We need! Erika paired her fantastic knit with a sheer skirt (we told you they weren't going anywhere) for the Alberta Ferretti show.
Gabrielle Caunesil
We love the pairing of a slightly rebellious vinyl blazer and skirt with prim and proper Mary Janes. A neat-as-a-pin shirt and a slick back pony.
Keep in Check
Proving that unexpected colour palettes can pair so perfectly, this guest teamed neon with baby blue flats and a trusty long sleeve white tee.
Tamu McPherson
Perfect for an unexpected downfall - Tamu paired her hooded knitted top with a rich checked coat and slouchy leather boots for the Fendi show.
Blair Flare
Giving Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl in the best way possible, we adore the matchy-matchy punchy red tie, headband, socks, blazer and clutch.
Evelyn Kazantzoglou
Everything about this outfit looks gorgeously luxurious, from the soft, thick coat to the silky two-piece beneath and the fringed clutch bag.
Emili Sindlev
Looking like a lovely librarian, Emili teamed her abstract print skirt with a salmon polo and classic black heels for the Fendi show.
Yoyo Cao
Note to self: lets try unbuttoning our body suits and wearing them above our leather midi skirts and cross our fingers we look as chic as Yoyo.
Hats Off
Big yes to fun sweater vests. This one comes courtesy of Fiorucci and this guest paired hers with a soft pink maxi skirt, red cowboy boots and a hat we want to borrow immediately.