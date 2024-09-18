The best street style outfits at Milan Fashion Week SS25

Fashion month is in full swing, and events have wrapped up in London after 5 days of exciting and eclectic shows (big thumbs up from us for the surprise Harry Styles appearance. Thank you very much S.S.Daley) Next on the agenda is the fantastically stylish Milan, a city where fashion come first and attendees lean towards sleek lines and razor sharp tailoring.

This season at the Italian fashion capital, powerhouse brands like Fendi, Tom Ford, Versace and Prada will showcase their latest collection, alongside beloved British label Susan Fang (showing in Italy for the first time) and the ever-dynamic Diesel (we're hoping for a repeat of their viral belt mini moment.)

H! Fashion’s Chloe Gallacher says, "Personally, Milan is my favourite fashion week of the big four. The street style from there is my go-to when it comes to personal styling inspiration. Whilst Milan isn't known for new, emerging talent, consistency is key within the brands that show there.

"The Italian capital showcases the big brands that have clear house codes and seem to focus more on wearability, its more down to earth."

© Edward Berthelot Salmon pink and chocolate brown make a perfect pairing for the Fendi show.

Expect rich, warm colour palettes of terracotta and toffee, flawless knitwear and leather accessories. Ciao bella!

1/ 16 © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Leonie Hanne Pairing beige, olive, camel and chocolate brown for the Fendi show, topped off with statement gold jewellery. Chef's kiss.

2/ 16 © Valentina Frugiuele Check Mate A masterclass in layering, we'll be copying this dress-belt-trousers formula at once. And oh, we need these trousers.



3/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Sunset Silk Oh how we wish we looked like this when we walked down the street. This guest looked fantastic in terracotta silk, and we give extra brownie points for her effortless waves too.

4/ 16 © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Suited and Booted Tailoring never looked so dreamy, spot the glitzy beaded shirt and sharp monochrome necktie. Heaven.

5/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Niki Wu Jie Proving that sheer skirts aren't going anywhere (time to spruce up that underwear drawer), Niki paired neon embellishment with camel coloured leather and soft khaki for the Fendi show.



6/ 16 © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Heart Evangelista Proving that even though the nights are drawing in, there's no need to retire your statement sunglass collection. We are also really enjoying the 'pop of red' bag.

7/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Victoria Magrath There's whispers of summer in this divine khaki print but the shape makes it the perfect autumnal piece. Spotted at Alberta Ferretti.

8/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Erika Boldrin Now this is a jumper suitable for blasting office air-con. We need! Erika paired her fantastic knit with a sheer skirt (we told you they weren't going anywhere) for the Alberta Ferretti show.

9/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Gabrielle Caunesil We love the pairing of a slightly rebellious vinyl blazer and skirt with prim and proper Mary Janes. A neat-as-a-pin shirt and a slick back pony.



10/ 16 © Valentina Frugiuele Keep in Check Proving that unexpected colour palettes can pair so perfectly, this guest teamed neon with baby blue flats and a trusty long sleeve white tee.

11/ 16 © Christian Vierig Tamu McPherson Perfect for an unexpected downfall - Tamu paired her hooded knitted top with a rich checked coat and slouchy leather boots for the Fendi show.

12/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Blair Flare Giving Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl in the best way possible, we adore the matchy-matchy punchy red tie, headband, socks, blazer and clutch.

13/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Evelyn Kazantzoglou Everything about this outfit looks gorgeously luxurious, from the soft, thick coat to the silky two-piece beneath and the fringed clutch bag.

14/ 16 © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Emili Sindlev Looking like a lovely librarian, Emili teamed her abstract print skirt with a salmon polo and classic black heels for the Fendi show.

15/ 16 © Edward Berthelot Yoyo Cao Note to self: lets try unbuttoning our body suits and wearing them above our leather midi skirts and cross our fingers we look as chic as Yoyo.