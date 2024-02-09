This one fashion moment from 13 going on 30 lives in my mind rent-free

If you’re a true 13 going on 30 fan then you likely already know which iconic Jennifer Garner fashion moment I’m talking about.

You guessed it, Jenna Rink’s multicoloured magazine party mini dress...

© Variety Matty and Jenna are still friends today

Just yesterday our hearts were mended as both Jenna and Matty, played by Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, reunited on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to celebrate Mark’s Hollywood star unveiling. Just like their on-screen characters, both hugged, giggled, and even recreated the iconic Thriller dance scene for a picture.

© Sony Pictures Television Inc This scene is literally burnt into my brain

A ground-breaking piece of movie fashion that most of us can relate to because, let's be real - just like Jenna, 13-year-old us would have also gravitated to similar bright hues when out shopping for our own birthday party ensemble.

The dress caused quite the commotion back in 2004 when the movie was released. It was a time when slouchy boots, low-rise flowy maxi skirts and oversized belts were all the rage, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen were the cool girls of the moment and they sure as hell were not about to commit social suicide by sporting a similar brightly coloured ensemble.

So, the dress went appreciated behind closed doors (our minds) until more recently when the rise of true aughts fashion made a comeback.

© NBC Ari is a Jenna Rink stan

Back in 2021, Ariana Grande channelled her inner Jenna Rink, wearing a replica Versace version of the dress on an episode of The Voice. She even went as far as to match her hairdo to the iconic scene, completing her look with a wispy bun and ensuring no butterfly clip was out of place.

As you can imagine fans of the movie went crazy, praising Ari for her on-screen outfit choice and nod to the nostalgic classic, thus resulting in an influx of Jenna Rink Halloween costumes, high-street branded dress dupes and TikTokers coining the wave ‘The Jenna Rink Effect’.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic film and I can't help but wonder if said party dress will make a triumphant return to the mainstream.