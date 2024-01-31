Adele just wore a showstopping £14,000 diamond ring and it's giving 'Mob Wife' bling

British national treasure and sophisticated fashion muse Adele is currently the talk of the town since she just announced a new music residency in Munich, and did so in the most quintessentially Adele way possible (more on her iconic message later).

But before she heads across the Atlantic back to Europe, the 35-year-old is finishing off her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele, and she wore the most incredible OTT £14,000 cocktail ring during her latest show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

When it comes to on-stage style, nobody does it as glamorously as Adele. Form-fitting black dresses are her go-to from the likes of Nina Ricci, Stella McCartney and Rabanne to name a few. And they are often either adorned with sequins, possess an elegant off-the-shoulder silhouette or feature feminine ruffle detailing, to amp up the Old Hollywood aesthetic.

© Kevin Mazur Adele performed in Las Vegas on January 28 flaunting her showstopping cocktail ring

To accompany her enviably sophisticated wardrobe, she's never without dazzling diamond statement jewellery to enhance her elegance. For her most recent performance, she stunned in a round-neck Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with vertical silver pearl tracks across the body.

She eschewed a statement necklace or large earrings in favour of a showstopping diamond cocktail ring from Yessayan. The 'Glittery Diamond Cocktail Ring' features almost 12 carats of diamonds and 20.2 grams of 18K white gold.

Adele's white gold cocktail ring by Yessayan

Her jewellery is bang on trend, oozing 'Mob Wife' glamour and being unequivocally expensive. "In a nutshell, mob wife style is all about bold, overstated and sensual glamour that evokes a sense of confidence and class," explains Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott.

Adele took to Instagram to announce to her 55m followers that she'd be holding a residency in Munich in the summer of 2024 - her first time playing in Europe since 2016.

"So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows. I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans," she begins, "However, I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!"

"Right after the Euros? Come on England! With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favourite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!! I haven’t played in Europe since 2016! I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer."

She ended the announcement by saying "Guten Tag babes x" - obsessed doesn't cut it.

We're praying to the fashion gods that she brings her magnificent wardrobe to Munich...