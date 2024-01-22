The best street style outfits at Paris Couture Week SS24

Paris Couture Week is officially underway and with that comes a week of the world's most fabulous ‘fits, street style standouts and opulent afterparties.

From our favourite fashion moguls donning Dior to Schiaparelli's bevvy of stars sitting front row, here are just a few of our favourite street style looks thus far from this season...

MORE: Zendaya, Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy: The Best Dressed Celebs at Paris Couture Week SS24

RELATED: Rita Ora just perfected the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic at Paris Fashion Week

Xenia Adonts © Arnold Jerocki Side parts and bob haircuts are back Fashion 'it' girl Xenia Adonts pulled up to the Schiaparelli show wearing a full look from the brand. The off-the-shoulder velvet gown was complete with a hair-like trim and gold accents.

Karlie Kloss © Arnold Jerocki How does she make a slick back bun look so chic? Supermodel, mum and Kode With Klossy founder, Karlie Kloss showed up to the Schiaparelli moments before she was set to walk the runway in the most iconic model off-duty 'fit (technically she was on duty tho). Karlie wore a navy blue and white striped suit with a black overcoat and oval sunglasses.

Leonie Hanne © Arnold Jerocki Blair Waldorf would approve Opting for a cosy yet chic teddy bear-core ensemble, Leonie Hanne chose to don the most luscious-looking two-piece set with a velvet turtleneck, matching black headband, striking red handbag and oversized gold earrings.

Soo Joo Park © Arnold Jerocki Mob wife chic Soo Joo Park also channelled her inner Blair Waldorf for her Schiaparelli show look, donning a thick black headband with giant drop-down earrings, the most beautiful bustier corset I have ever seen, a black maxi skirt, a structured over goat with gold accents and a divinely comical handbag.