The best street style outfits at Paris Couture Week SS24

Fashion 'it' girl Xenia Adonts pulled up to the Schiaparelli show wearing a full look from the brand. The off-the-shoulder velvet gown was complete with a hair-like trim and gold accents.
Karlie Kloss
Supermodel, mum and Kode With Klossy founder, Karlie Kloss showed up to the Schiaparelli moments before she was set to walk the runway in the most iconic model off-duty 'fit (technically she was on duty tho). Karlie wore a navy blue and white striped suit with a black overcoat and oval sunglasses.
Leonie Hanne
Opting for a cosy yet chic teddy bear-core ensemble, Leonie Hanne chose to don the most luscious-looking two-piece set with a velvet turtleneck, matching black headband, striking red handbag and oversized gold earrings.
Soo Joo Park
Soo Joo Park also channelled her inner Blair Waldorf for her Schiaparelli show look, donning a thick black headband with giant drop-down earrings, the most beautiful bustier corset I have ever seen, a black maxi skirt, a structured over goat with gold accents and a divinely comical handbag.
Sabina Jakubowicz
It's with great excitement that I confirm wearing no pants is still classed high fashion. Wearing itty bitty black shorts (or underwear)over a pair of opaque black tights, stiletto heels, the most divinely iconic Dior silhouette cream peplum jacket, a micro Lady Dior handbag, a black fishnet veiled cocktail hat, all tied together with the addition of some racer-girl black wrap-around sunglasses.