Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Karlie Kloss, Leonie Hanne, Xenia Adonts: Paris Couture Week SS24 Best Street Style Outfits
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

The best street style outfits at Paris Couture Week SS24

The very best looks from the most opulent week on the fashion calendar...

Paris Couture Week street style
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Share this:

Paris Couture Week is officially underway and with that comes a week of the world's most fabulous ‘fits, street style standouts and opulent afterparties. 

From our favourite fashion moguls donning Dior to Schiaparelli's bevvy of stars sitting front row, here are just a few of our favourite street style looks thus far from this season...

MORE: Zendaya, Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy: The Best Dressed Celebs at Paris Couture Week SS24

RELATED: Rita Ora just perfected the 'Mob Wife' aesthetic at Paris Fashion Week

Xenia Adonts

Influencer Xenia Adonts spotted outside the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing an off the shoulder black gown and bob style haircut © Arnold Jerocki
Side parts and bob haircuts are back

Fashion 'it' girl Xenia Adonts pulled up to the Schiaparelli show wearing a full look from the brand. The off-the-shoulder velvet gown was complete with a hair-like trim and gold accents.

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in a navy blue pinstripe suit© Arnold Jerocki
How does she make a slick back bun look so chic?

Supermodel, mum and Kode With Klossy founder, Karlie Kloss showed up to the Schiaparelli moments before she was set to walk the runway in the most iconic model off-duty 'fit (technically she was on duty tho). Karlie wore a navy blue and white striped suit with a black overcoat and oval sunglasses.

Leonie Hanne

Leonie Hanne attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing a brown twin piece and red handbag© Arnold Jerocki
Blair Waldorf would approve

Opting for a cosy yet chic teddy bear-core ensemble, Leonie Hanne chose to don the most luscious-looking two-piece set with a velvet turtleneck, matching black headband, striking red handbag and oversized gold earrings. 

Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo Park attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 in an all black outfit. © Arnold Jerocki
Mob wife chic

Soo Joo Park also channelled her inner Blair Waldorf for her Schiaparelli show look, donning a thick black headband with giant drop-down earrings, the most beautiful bustier corset I have ever seen, a black maxi skirt, a structured over goat with gold accents and a divinely comical handbag.

Sabina Jakubowicz  

Sabina Jakubowicz attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show wearing black tights, a cream blazer and hat with black sunglasses© Jacopo Raule
No pants for the win

It's with great excitement that I confirm wearing no pants is still classed high fashion. Wearing itty bitty black shorts  (or underwear)over a pair of opaque black tights, stiletto heels, the most divinely iconic Dior silhouette cream peplum jacket, a micro Lady Dior handbag, a black fishnet veiled cocktail hat, all tied together with the addition of some racer-girl black wrap-around sunglasses. 

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more