Mia Regan, Emili Sindlev, Stella Maxwell: The best dressed celebrities at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW24
From Mia Regan to Emili Sindlev... here's whose been spotted in the Danish capital

Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
As Paris Couture Week wraps up, it's now the runways in Copenhagen that have captured the world's attention.

The cobbled alleys of the Danish capital have transformed into a vibrant tableau of street style. And this season, the spotlight is shining brightly on a fleet of celebrities who are turning the city into their own personal catwalk, each making bold statements befitting the 'birthplace' of Scandi cool. 

 Join us as we unveil the crème de la crème of the celebrity fashion that graced the Danish capital, setting trends and turning heads.

 London Fashion Week is soon upon us, but until then let Copenhagen's A-listers inspire your wardrobe...

Mia Regan

Edie Liberty Rose and Mia Regan attended the Saks Potts show together, with Edie wearing a metallic grey, textured two-piece accessorised with silver earrings and a clear bag. Meanwhile Mia donned a brown leather jacket, black culottes, burgundy socks, and brown pointed kitten heels.

Marie Heyman and Emili Sindlev

Marie wore a blue-grey, crushed leather jumpsuit with a fitted waist, paired with black flats while Danish street style icon Emili Sindlev donned a brown turtle-neck and made a case for the return of cowprint with her a brown and white midi skirt.

Stella Maxwell

The supermodel walkedthe runway at the Saks Potts show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week in a look from the brand's AW24 collection. 

