Nicola Peltz just bought back this unexpected 2010 trend and I am obsessed

In all honesty, there are a few outfit ensembles on my list that I hoped would never see the light of day ever again. Nicola Peltz Beckham, however, just wore one of them - and somehow it's made me think twice about investing in a pair for myself…

Yesterday the Lola director and star posted a series of cool girl-coded images to her 3.1 million Instagram followers, donning an all-black itty bitty belted playsuit.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Effortless glam is Nicola's signature

In true ‘it’ girl style, Nicola paired her Valentino strapless belted playsuit with a pair of sheer tights, patent black platform heels and her signature half-up-half-down voluminous hairstyle. She opted for little to no jewellery, just a handful of coloured rings, a dainty barely-there necklace and a singular cuff earring, letting the shiny Valentino motif belt do all the talking.

It seems fitting that the old-school trend is making a comeback, especially when ticking both the ‘no pant’ aesthetic and quiet luxury boxes. This is the first belted playsuit I've seen on an A-lister in quite some time, but I have a sneaky suspicion that Brooklyn Beckham's wife has started a new wave of nostalgia-inducing dressing and I for one am here for it.

© Instagram / @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Is minimal jewellery also a new trend i didn't know about?

The second I saw her post my mind rewound back in time to when my 11-year-old self chose an outfit of similar stature to attend a friend's birthday. Albeit my chosen party ‘fit was in a vibrant fuchsia hue (most definitely not designer) and accessorised with striped socks, a few too many multi-coloured bracelets and a chunky belt, I couldn't help but feel a nostalgic connection to Nicola's recent fit.

It quickly became apparent that I am jealous of Nicola Peltz and her ability to make a 2010 trend chicer than ever because I, for one, could never.