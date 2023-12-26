Skip to main contentSkip to footer
5 style rules 2000s Kate Middleton could not get enough of - see photos
Pre-princess Kate had the chicest Y2K style agenda...

Kate Middleton 2000s
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
The Princess of Wales has cemented her place as one of the most stylish royals on the planet. All eyes have been on her modern yet respectable fashion sense ever since she married Prince William in 2011.

But since the final season of The Crown premiered, which honed in on her relationship with Prince William during their time at St Andrews, fashion fans around the world have been analysing the-then Kate Middleton’s Y2K university dress code (including that sheer dress of course).

Sticking to her favourite silhouettes has always been a golden rule in her style book. The Princess as we know her rarely strays from her fashion-forward dress code from bold tailored suits to coat midi dresses, heels from the same colour palette as her outfit, to a-line midi skirts with suede knee-high boots. And her 2000s wardrobe tells us the same. Her outfits were always on trend, yet were effortlessly classy, reserved and a few key styles constantly cropped up on her dress agenda.

Here are 5 style rules 2000s Kate could not get enough of:

Fitted jackets

BURFORD, ENGLAND - JUNE 4: Kate Middleton, Prince William's girlfriend arrives at the society wedding of Hugh Van Cutsem Junior to Rose Astor at Burford Parish Church on June 4, 2005 in Burford, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)© Tim Graham
CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton attends the final day of Cheltenham Festival on March 16, 2007 in Gloucestershire, England. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images) © Tim Graham

Whether she was heading to the Cheltenham Festival or a wedding, Kate styled outfits with a fitted jacket that sat just above the waist wherever she went, and in a plethora of colours. 

Skirts and suede boots

BADMINTON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 04: Kate Middleton walks the cross country course as she attends the Badminton Horse Trials on May 04, 2007 in Badminton, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 13: Kate Middleton attends day 1 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival on March 13, 2007 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

This fashion hack has never left Kate's stylish wardrobe. She's recently worn both her brown and black Gianvito Rossi suede boots during the A/W seasons for consecutive years. And it appears her love for the classic combo began long before she became a royal.

Low Rise Jeans

Kate Middleton (Photo by Mel Bouzad/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption ***© Mel Bouzad
STROUD, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Kate Middleton (seen wearing a dallah coffee pot charm necklace) attends the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 6, 2005 in Stroud, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Needing little to no explanation, the low-rise jeans paired with a chunky leather belt was Kate's go-to off-duty look from the countryside to the city.. Thanks to the return of the Y2K aesthetic, copying Kate’s jeans style right now would actually see you bang on trend...

Patterned mini dresses

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 15: Kate Middleton is seen on August 15, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Milan/FilmMagic)© Mark R. Milan
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Kate Middleton attends the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman at The Queen's Chapel, St James's Palace on July 19, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Post-90s supermodel minimalism movement was a sartorial era that was patterned dresses galore. Kate Middleton loved to wear a patterned dress come rain or shine, often paired with a classic court pump.

Peep Toe 

LONDON - MAY 14: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Pippa and Kate Middleton (R) attend the book launch party of The Young Stalin: The Adventurous Early Life Of The Dictator 1878-1917 by Simon Sebag Montefiore, at Asprey May 14, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)© Dave M. Benett
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 24: Kate Middleton is seen on July 24, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Milan/FilmMagic)© Mark R. Milan

Peep toe shoes were a defining footwear style of the 2000s, from flats to slingbacks and wedged heels. Though she tends to match her shoes with her outfit colour palette in her current style era, Kate seemed to stick with classic black for every occasion.

