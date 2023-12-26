5 style rules 2000s Kate Middleton could not get enough of

The Princess of Wales has cemented her place as one of the most stylish royals on the planet. All eyes have been on her modern yet respectable fashion sense ever since she married Prince William in 2011.

But since the final season of The Crown premiered, which honed in on her relationship with Prince William during their time at St Andrews, fashion fans around the world have been analysing the-then Kate Middleton’s Y2K university dress code (including that sheer dress of course).

Sticking to her favourite silhouettes has always been a golden rule in her style book. The Princess as we know her rarely strays from her fashion-forward dress code from bold tailored suits to coat midi dresses, heels from the same colour palette as her outfit, to a-line midi skirts with suede knee-high boots. And her 2000s wardrobe tells us the same. Her outfits were always on trend, yet were effortlessly classy, reserved and a few key styles constantly cropped up on her dress agenda.

Here are 5 style rules 2000s Kate could not get enough of:

Fitted jackets

© Tim Graham © Tim Graham

Whether she was heading to the Cheltenham Festival or a wedding, Kate styled outfits with a fitted jacket that sat just above the waist wherever she went, and in a plethora of colours.

Skirts and suede boots

© Max Mumby/Indigo © Max Mumby/Indigo

This fashion hack has never left Kate's stylish wardrobe. She's recently worn both her brown and black Gianvito Rossi suede boots during the A/W seasons for consecutive years. And it appears her love for the classic combo began long before she became a royal.

Low Rise Jeans

© Mel Bouzad © Max Mumby/Indigo

Needing little to no explanation, the low-rise jeans paired with a chunky leather belt was Kate's go-to off-duty look from the countryside to the city.. Thanks to the return of the Y2K aesthetic, copying Kate’s jeans style right now would actually see you bang on trend...

Patterned mini dresses

© Mark R. Milan © Max Mumby/Indigo

Post-90s supermodel minimalism movement was a sartorial era that was patterned dresses galore. Kate Middleton loved to wear a patterned dress come rain or shine, often paired with a classic court pump.

Peep Toe

© Dave M. Benett © Mark R. Milan

Peep toe shoes were a defining footwear style of the 2000s, from flats to slingbacks and wedged heels. Though she tends to match her shoes with her outfit colour palette in her current style era, Kate seemed to stick with classic black for every occasion.