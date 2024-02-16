Zendaya, Anya Taylor Joy, Florence Pugh: the Dune: Part Two premiere was a win for fashion lovers

Just when we thought the fashion set couldn't get any more outrageous, Zendaya stepped out in a vintage Mugler robot suit to attend the Dune: Part Two premiere in London last night.

By now you’ve probably seen the images, but if you haven't, it gives me great pleasure to share with you Zendaya's archival Mugler robot suit. The suit was of course chosen by her stylist Law Roach, who recently retired from his fashion duties, now exclusively working with only Zendaya. The metal suit hails from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection and consists of a full head-to-toe shining armour suit, complete with clear cutouts and metallic silver heels.

© Samir Hussein It's the necklace overtop of the chrome for me

This look is by far the most daring look Zendaya has ever sported, however as we all know by now, the Euphoria star can literally do no wrong when it comes to red carpet fashion.

Queen Z wasn't the only star who turned heads on the red carpet. Joined by her co-stars and friends Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Rebecca Furgeson, the whole cast made sure to match Zendaya's energy, all sporting illustrious ensembles.

© Gareth Cattermole It will be hard to top this look Flo

Florence opted for a burgundy hooded gown with an open back and plunging neckline.

© Samir Hussein A literal angel

Anya Taylor-Joy matched Z’s energy in an all-white gown, complete with an angelic sheer headscarf cascading over her outfit.

© Samir Hussein Do we think Kylie had a say in this look?

Timothée Chalamet couldn’t let the silver screen ladies have all the fashion fun, choosing to pair an oversized black t-shirt with a pair of reflective metallic patchwork trousers which we’ll call the Kylie Jenner effect.

© Samir Hussein It's giving old Celine in all the right ways

Austin Butler kept things more humble, sporting a plain white fitted vest underneath a long cape coat. He accessories his look with a pair of heeled burgundy-hued boots and a simple silver chain necklace.

I think it safe to say that as far as movie press circuits go, the Dune cast is hustling for first place as the most fashionable movie cast, competing with Margot Robbie on last year's Barbie movie promo tour