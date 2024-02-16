Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zendaya, Anya Taylor Joy, Florence Pugh: the Dune: Part Two premiere was a win for fashion lovers
Watch out Barbie, the Dune cast are coming for your most fashionable red carpet premiere crown...

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet attend the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" at Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London,
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
Just when we thought the fashion set couldn't get any more outrageous, Zendaya stepped out in a vintage Mugler robot suit to attend the Dune: Part Two premiere in London last night. 

By now you’ve probably seen the images, but if you haven't, it gives me great pleasure to share with you Zendaya's archival Mugler robot suit. The suit was of course chosen by her stylist Law Roach, who recently retired from his fashion duties, now exclusively working with only Zendaya. The metal suit hails from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection and consists of a full head-to-toe shining armour suit, complete with clear cutouts and metallic silver heels. 

Zendaya attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London's Leicester Square wearing a metal robot suit© Samir Hussein
It's the necklace overtop of the chrome for me

This look is by far the most daring look Zendaya has ever sported, however as we all know by now, the Euphoria star can literally do no wrong when it comes to red carpet fashion.

Queen Z wasn't the only star who turned heads on the red carpet. Joined by her co-stars and friends Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Rebecca Furgeson, the whole cast made sure to match Zendaya's energy, all sporting illustrious ensembles. 

lorence Pugh attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in Leicester Square wearing a hooded Burgundy gown © Gareth Cattermole
It will be hard to top this look Flo

Florence opted for a burgundy hooded gown with an open back and plunging neckline. 

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London's Leicester Square in an all white hooded gown© Samir Hussein
A literal angel

Anya Taylor-Joy matched Z’s energy in an all-white gown, complete with an angelic sheer headscarf cascading over her outfit. 

Timothee Chalamet attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London's Leicester Square wearing a black t-shirt and gold and silver trousers© Samir Hussein
Do we think Kylie had a say in this look?

Timothée Chalamet couldn’t let the silver screen ladies have all the fashion fun, choosing to pair an oversized black t-shirt with a pair of reflective metallic patchwork trousers which we’ll call the Kylie Jenner effect. 

Austin Butler attends the World Premiere of "Dune: Part Two" in London's Leicester Square wearing a white fitted vest, black long coat and black trousers© Samir Hussein
It's giving old Celine in all the right ways

Austin Butler kept things more humble, sporting a plain white fitted vest underneath a long cape coat. He accessories his look with a pair of heeled burgundy-hued boots and a simple silver chain necklace. 

I think it safe to say that as far as movie press circuits go, the Dune cast is hustling for first place as the most fashionable movie cast, competing with Margot Robbie on last year's Barbie movie promo tour

