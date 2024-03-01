Victoria Beckham triumphs over injury and protests at Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham faced a challenge at her recent Paris Fashion Week show, but she turned it into a moment of resilience and style.

Despite suffering from a broken foot due to a gym accident, which left her using black crutches and a medi-boot, Beckham embraced her situation with grace. She humorously remarked on having to adapt her fashion choices, notably pairing leggings with kitten heels, and found using her crutch as a pointer during a preview of her show empowering.

The event was a family affair, with most of the Beckham family present, including Nicola Peltz Beckham, who dazzled in a red mini dress after being seen wearing a vintage piece from Victoria's wardrobe earlier this week. David Beckham, aged 48, took a prime spot in the front row with his daughter Harper, 12, sons Cruz, 19, Brooklyn, 24, and Brooklyn's wife, by his side for Victoria's fashion showcase.

Romeo, 21, was notably missing from the family gathering, apparently staying in London in the wake of his breakup with Mia Regan. Celebrities and fashion insiders like Ronaldo, Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Simon Porte Jacquemus also graced the front row, showcasing the designer's industry appeal.

However, the show took an unexpected turn when PETA activists interrupted, advocating for vegan leather and against the use of animal skins in fashion. This demonstration was part of PETA's broader campaign, which has also targeted other major fashion houses across the world's fashion capitals during the AW24 season.

Despite this disruption, Beckham concluded her show with professionalism and warmth, navigating the runway on her crutches and expressing her gratitude. The collection itself was a testament to Beckham's design philosophy, blending classic elegance with innovative, avant-garde elements. It was one of her most forward thinking collections yet, featuring an array of sophisticated suits, dresses, and outerwear, highlighted by unique takes on tailoring and a nod to the 1970s aesthetic which has become a key silhouette for the Spice Girl turned designer.

This event not only showcased Beckham's latest designs but also highlighted her personal resilience and relevance in the fashion industry.