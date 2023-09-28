Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan wore two retro Victoria Beckham trends, and you probably missed it

Despite Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham heading down completely different career paths and living on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, they do have one thing in common: finding girlfriends with impeccable fashion sense.

It’s no secret that we’re sartorial stans of Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan here at Hello! Fashion. So when we saw them step out together during Paris Fashion Week, both wearing Victoria Beckham-approved retro trends, we were weak at the knees.

© getty Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz Beckham at the YSL Beauty Party in Paris

The two attended YSL’s Beauty party to celebrate ‘MYSLF’ - the brand's latest fragrance. Welcome to Chippendales actress Nicola Peltz wore a daring high-neck sheer top with a black bralette underneath - a style we've witnessed plenty of times thus far during PFW - tucked into a leather mini skirt and paired with platform heels. Short hems are her go-to silhouette, and a fitted leather skirt finishing above the knee was a Victoria Beckham signature throughout the nineties and noughties.

© Photo: Getty Images The former Spice Girls member loved an LBD moment in the 1990s

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Nicola Peltz Beckham attends the YSL Beauty Party MYSLF

Gen-Z fashion muse and runway model Mia opted for the coolest lycra trousers with a low-rise, cut-out waist paired with a ruched high-neck vest and patent platform heels, an outfit formula which effortlessly elongated her frame. Low-waisted trousers are synonymous with the 2000s, and VB sported her fair share of iconic low-rise looks during her Spice Girls days - from white trousers with lace camis to patchwork jeans and biker jackets.

© Arnold Jerocki Mia Regan

Perhaps the most notable nod to VB’s iconic dress code was their all-black attire. Victoria has been wearing all-black everything since forever, and both Mia and Nicola proved it’s a never-wavering styling hack that oozes elegance, regardless of one’s sartorial taste.

© Getty VB often turned to a pair of low slung jeans in the 2000s

Look out for another stylish appearance from the duo, as Victoria Beckham’s SS24 show is live in Paris on Friday, September 29…