Meet the A-list adored brand behind Victoria Beckham's stylish crutches

At her AW24 Paris Fashion Week show fashion icon and entrepreneur Victoria Beckham made headlines not just for her design prowess, but also for her chic approach to recovering from a foot injury.

The 49-year-old designer and former pop star suffered a foot fracture during a gym session. Despite the setback, Victoria Beckham demonstrated her unyielding commitment to style.

To aid her mobility, she opted for sleek black crutches, turning a necessity into a statement accessory. Cool Crutches, the brand behind Victoria's chosen walking aids, was founded in 2006 by Amelia Peckham, who was inspired by her own need for a more comfortable and stylish crutch following a quad bike accident which left her with a spinal cord injury.

At age 19, the incident left her with a life-altering long-term disability and permanent need for walking support. Dissatisfied with the discomfort and additional injuries caused by traditional crutches, Peckham embarked on creating a line of walking aids that were not only safe and functional but also fashionable. “Adjusting to crutches was as mentally challenging as it was physically,” Amelia explains, “My life changed for the better when my sticks did, which inspired the creation of Cool Crutches. Today, our mission is to help others find that same feeling of independence and confidence.”

Cool Crutches and Walking Sticks quickly garnered acclaim for their innovative design, focusing on comfort, safety, and personal expression. Each crutch is lightweight, adjustable, and tailored to fit either the left or right hand, ensuring a stable and safe walking experience. Beyond their practical benefits, these walking aids offer a variety of colours and patterns, along with the option for customers to customise their designs, reflecting the company's belief in celebrating personality over disability.

Cool Crutches also offer black diamanté crutches, hand-embellished with over 2000 zodiac rhinestones

The brand has attracted a celebrity following, with Victoria Beckham joining the ranks of Amanda Holden, Vogue Williams, and other high-profile figures who have endorsed the products. Their design prevents the common issues associated with traditional crutches, such as blisters and noise.

Victoria Beckham's choice of Cool Crutches not only highlights her impeccable taste but also shines a light on the availability of aids that provide support without compromising on style.