The best dressed stars at the Oscars 2024
The best dressed stars at the Oscars 2024

Discover which celebrities are turning heads at this year's Oscars...

26 minutes ago
The best dressed stars at the Oscars 2024
Orion Scott
Orion Scott
For decades the Academy Awards has been known as the most anticipated night on the Hollywood calendar, celebrating the best of the best both on and behind the scenes of the silver screen. 

This year marks the event's 96th anniversary and with nominees such as Emma Stone, America Ferrera and Emily Blunt set to win big, we’re in for a night of serious celebration. 

Expect to see the world's most famed faces donning their most decadent red carpet ensembles, bold enough to match their star-studded status. 

Stay tuned as we bring you all the glitz and glam, straight from the 96th Academy Awards red carpet...

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a pink gown© John Shearer

Amelia Dimoldenberg, also known as Chicken Shop Girl stunned in a blush pink v-neck gown and swooping side part hair stle.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards in a gold and black gown© Mike Coppola

Laverne Cox chose to don a gold bodice gown with a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging black voluminous skirt.

