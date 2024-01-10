Dua Lipa just wore the tricky Tasman UGG's and styled them to perfection

It's that time of year again when UGGs in all forms are deemed as appropriate footwear and Dua Lipa and I couldn't be more thrilled.

Just yesterday the Dance The Night singer stepped out in Midtown NYC last night wearing a seriously cool and cosy ensemble en route to what we can only expect was somewhere highly cultivated.

© Gotham A certified slay if I do say so myself

The songstress and Jacquemus muse chose to sport the newest collab from the world's most iconic slipper brand, the UGG x Palace Skateboards Tasman slipper rendition which was released in early December of last year. Unfortunately, the collab was such a hit that the style sold out in minutes, and is now only available on resale sites for a pretty penny.

If you’re in the know, then you’ll understand the chokehold that the Tasman UGG silhouette has on the fashion industry. Worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Elsa Hosk, Selena Gomez and practically every notable fashion influencer and phenetic on social media, the Tasman is as cool as it gets when it comes to cosy kicks. Styling them in various different ways for cosy strolls in the city, chic brunches with the gals and everything in between.

MORE: Dua Lipa puts a seriously unexpected spin on this royal-approved shoe trend

RELATED: This is how all the fashion girls are wearing the Tasman Ugg slipper

© Gotham Elsa Hosk reinforces the idea that Uggs can be worn with basically anything

Dua paired her Palace x UGG’s, which are embroidered with colourful motifs and branding with a pair of black sweatpants, an oversized black jacket, a hoodie with devil ears on the hood a bright orange scarf, a pair of brown sunglasses and a black Hermès Birkin bag, adorned with a silk scarf and multiple pendants, perfectly matching her shoe choice.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Dua stunned in a Schiaparelli gown at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards last Sunday

The perfectly styled cool girl casual ensemble seems to be a fitting choice as the star had a big night last Sunday, attending the 2024 Golden Globes. Somehow even when likely a little rough around the edges (we’ve all been there) Dua can still rock a ‘fit worthy of a like and save, something I for one cannot relate to.