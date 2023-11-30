Dua Lipa puts a seriously unexpected spin on this royal-approved shoe trend

After a rather lengthy hiatus from public appearances and social media posting, style muse and pop sensation Dua Lipa is back to normal programming.

We’d be lying if we said we didn't miss the Levitating singers' outrageously cool outfit compilations and monthly girl trips with influencer bestie ( and former Hello! Fashion cover star) Sarah Lysander.

After deleting her entire existence on Instagram, six weeks ago she returned to the social media realm in full force, promoting her new musical track Houdini with an abundance of press pictures and song teasers. Since then the British songstress has been all over the world, holidaying in Japan, Copenhagen and most recently New York, which is where she sported a very royal-esque pair of pumps.

The girl really knows how to dress

In true Dua fashion, she paired the sophisticated white and black pumps with low-rise baggy blue jeans, a patent black zip-up tracksuit jacket and bold hoop earrings to wander around the Big Apple.

Unfortunately, we are yet to get an ID on the black-toed pumps, but I think we can all agree that they would be royalty-approved as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been known to sport a similar pair herself. Spotted early this year at the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup, Kate wore a pair of nude and black-toned flats from Camilla Elphick, striking a very similar resemblance to Dua’s pair.

Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022

As far as stylistic identity goes, Dua loves to colour clash and mix contrasting prints, leaning into the weird girl aesthetic we all know and love. She can often be seen pairing traditionally ‘girly’ pieces with more sporty and masc items but her recent outfits involve a lot of wearing baggy jeans and kitten heels.

Cute and casual

Seen visiting SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Grammy Winner kept things casual, opting for jeans, a red sweater and a pair of rather festive gold pointed-toe flats, proving that this go-to outfit is a winner for all occasions.