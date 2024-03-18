Lily James just showed us the chicest skiing wardrobe of 2024

Ski season is in full swing, and we can't get enough of the slope-side outfits blanketing our social media feeds, from Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle to the globe's most aspirational influencers who are perfecting après ski chic.

The latest A-lister to bring some 2024 icy-weather fashion inspiration is style muse Lily James. She's admired for her versatile wardrobe and the ability to nail a daring dress code as well as she does her signature cutesy English rose aesthetic, and her skiing wardrobe was a masterclass in cosy cool-girl.

The Pam & Tommy actress shared a photo 'dump' with her 3.3m followers of her trip to Banff National Park in Canada and provided a slew of outfit inspiration.

© Instagram/@lilyjames Lily shared a photo dump on Instagram of her impeccable ski outfits

On the slopes, she opted for a pared-back combination of black ski trousers, black ski boots and a vanilla-hued puffer jacket. Pairing black and white is the failsafe combination to forming an effortlessly elegant look, and the slightly warmer, off-white hue of her coat gave the aesthetic a warmer feel.

Pairing snow-clad hues with juxtaposing dark colours was at the top of her dress code for her trip - she also donned a pair of crisp white trousers with a decadent, chocolate brown puffer jacket - one of fashion's favourite colourways of the autumn/winter season.

© Instagram/@lilyjames Pairing dark and light hues was at the top of her ski slope style agenda

She accessorised with a matching brown hat, a mocha-hued snood and a pair of fluffy mittens that were utterly 'mob wife' approved, elevating her entire ensemble.

Her après ski look was the epitome of cool-girl classic. Nothing says preppy ski chic like a Fair Isle knit, and Lily opted for an oatmeal coloured zip-up from Frame, featuring an exaggerated shawl collar and chunky ribbing at the hem.

© Instagram/@lilyjames She opted for a fair isle Alpaca wool-blend knit from cool-girl label Frame

She paired her statement knit with black trousers and, arguably the most important accessory, a glass of fizz.

Her entire ski wardrobe perfected elevated minimalism and proved the timeless elegance of simplistic silhouettes.