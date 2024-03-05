Kylie Jenner's debut perfume Cosmic is about to drop - here's what you need to know

Kylie Jenner's ever-growing list of accomplishments just got a little bit longer, and among celebrity beauty fanatics, news of her first foray into fragrance couldn't have come sooner.

Her eponymous brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has been around for nearly a decade now – we know, right?

Simpler times gone by, who remembers desperately coveting the makeup must-have of the moment, a Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, so that they could emulate her famous pout?

© Getty The reality star is venturing into the world of fragrance

Over the course of nearly 10 years, the brand has evolved into something of a contemporary cosmetics giant.

The 26-year-old has stayed true to her roots – you can still bag a matte liquid lipstick, OG fans will be reassured to know. But in 2024, the Kylie Cosmetics product offerings feel extremely varied, she even sells a line of paediatrician-tested babycare.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie shared a behind-the-scenes photo

And there are more expansion plans where that came from. Kylie's most recent venture is into the world of fragrance, starting with her debut scent, Cosmic.

The reality star teased her exciting news on Instagram at the end of last week, Kylie Cosmetics posted a hazy image of the bottle with the playful caption: "You ready?"

As for the composition itself, on Instagram Kylie described Cosmic as a "sweet, warm floral", and perfectly suited to both day and night. "She’s magnetic, addictive and out of this world."

The opening notes feature star jasmine and bright blood orange, said to give off an initially sweet, citrusy scent. Golden amber accord and red peony accord combine to form the heart, layered over a creamy, woody base of vanilla musk accord and cedarwood.

Cosmic is available to shop from 7 March in three refillable sizes, as well as in a travel spray format.