Meghan Markle's ultra-chic coat is from a label that cool-girls can't get enough of

We may not see the Duchess of Sussex out and about very often since she and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020, but on the rare occasions that we do, it is always a seriously fashionable affair.

After schooling us in giving the classic sweater vest a makeover last week, the stylish royal stepped out in Canada to visit the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre in Whistler, Canada, to celebrate artists who created the logo for the Invictus Games 2025. And Meghan wore the chicest coat from a cool-girl label that fashion editors and celebrities alike can't get enough of...

Coincidentally, Meghan paid homage to her royal roots by wearing the 'Kensington' coat from coastal California brand Dôen.

© Jeremy Allen Meghan wore the 'Kensington' coat from Dôen

Her ‘60s Mod-inspired coat is crafted from a wool-cashmere blend and features a subtle but flattering A-line cut. Statement brass buttons amp up the sophistication, whilst the wide velvet collar gives it that luxe feel. The brand also explains on its website that the garment is crafted with 'princess' seams - read into that what you will...

© Doen The Kensington Coat - Doen

The label, started by sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland in 2016, shot to the top of wish lists last summer with its cult-adored summer dresses, capturing the hearts of fashion fanatics everywhere.

Effortless femininity is at the core of the brand's designs: think dainty florals, vintage silhouettes and ruffles - it's giving cottagecore. Fashionistas from Kylie Jenner to Taylor Swift donned dresses from the label last summer, making it the off-duty go-to brand for a soft, ethereal look.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie Jenner wearing Dôen © Instagram/@selenagomez Selena Gomez wearing Dôen

Selena Gomez paired her floaty blue dress by the brand with a Dutch braid and ballet flats, whilst her best friend Taylor wore an off-the-shoulder number with a gold choker, and Kylie Jenner gave 'rich mom' vibes pairing her tea dress with diamond and pearl Chanel drop earrings.

If you're already on the hunt for summer dresses, look no further than Dôen.