Kylie Jenner just made us so nostalgic for her 2017 makeup era

There’s no denying Kylie Jenner has undergone a major transformation since she first debuted on our screens at the young age of 10. From bright blue hair to over-lined lips she’s always been one step ahead when it comes to setting trends and experimenting with her look.

The makeup mogul, who recently announced the launch of her first fragrance, started the year with a throwback to her ‘King Kylie’ era when she debuted a bubblegum pink hair makeover on Instagram to her 400m followers. And she’s carried on the 2010s nostalgia this week with a step-by-step on TikTok of her go-to 2017 makeup routine.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie debuted a throwback pink hair look in January to the delight of her fans

She said revisiting the look was a “therapeutic experience” that brought her back to “such an amazing time of her life” and her fans seemed to agree with one commenting, “2017 King Kylie will be engraved in my heart forever.”

“We always started with brows,” she told her followers. “I basically made them as bold and dark as possible.” She then moved on to her eyeshadow where she explained she only used to use warm tones.

She revealed in the Get Ready With Me-style video that there are three things that she has left in 2017 when it comes to her glam routine; she doesn’t use powder, she never applies mascara to her bottom lashes ,and she no longer relies on lash extensions. Yes, we’re taking notes.

The mum-of-two used her own beauty brand, Kylie Cosmetics, to recreate the full glam look including the newly launched Power Plush Longwear Foundation which she says she wished she had back then, and of course her iconic lip kit in shade ‘Kylie’.

She took a wet wipe to tidy up her eyeshadow and get a clean line from her outer corner to her eyebrow, something she says she always did and then, like everyone else in the 2010s, she ‘baked’ her concealer using loose powder and a beauty blender.

The look was finished with a slick of mascara on her bottom lashes and a few individual lashes on the top lash line to replicate her old extensions habit.

© Getty An iconic Kylie glam look from the 2017 archives

We love the finished look on her and with 2010s nostalgia still going strong, we can’t wait to see what she recreates next. A heavy helping of black eyeliner perhaps?