Gigi Hadid's racy red Adidas sneakers are peak model off-duty

Leave it to model, mother and business mogul Gigi Hadid to step out in the chicest ‘model off-duty’ ensemble to go to the supermarket.

The Guest in Residence founder chose to pair the world's most sought-after sneaker silhouette in a racy red hue, reinforcing the idea that casual ‘fits needn’t be boring, pairing them with a structured coat, sleek sunnies and a designer handbag.

© Getty I've never seen a Whole Foods bag look chicer

Gigi was spotted yesterday in the Big Apple donning a lust-worthy outfit recipe of black leggings, slouchy white socks, an oversized double-breasted coat, leather gloves, an Off-White baseball cap, a white crew neck T-shirt, black sunglasses, a red knit layer, a mini Miu Miu bag and a pair of vibrant Adidas Originals Gazelle trainers.

© Getty Brb, off to buy a pair of leggings and slouchy white socks

This impeccable outfit choice comes as no surprise as Gigi has recently been spotted in a series of casually cool ensembles while out and about. Most recently she was spotted donning a similar legging and slouchy sock ensemble, whereas this time she swapped out the trainers for a pair of grandad-core loafers. Previous to that she wore a pair of fringed blue jeans, a brown leather jacket and Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas for a lunch date with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

Gigi’s footwear choice proves just how stylish she is, as both the trainer design and the colour red have been dominating the fashion realm for months now, championed by equally chic moguls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber and Gigi’s little sister Bella.

© Instagram / @styled.daisy Style muse @styled.daisy is also a fan of red trainers

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months you’ll know that every fashion lover and their likely purebred pooch is obsessed with the vibrant cheery tone at the moment. Award-winning personal stylist and founder of Styled By Susie, Susie Hasler, reveals that the fashion set isn't over the hue yet, saying: “Red is a huge trend this season and it’s not going to disappear any time soon so it will be around in the summer, too. It’s a really powerful, assertive colour, and it can be worn in a number of ways.”