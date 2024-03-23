Heidi Klum just wore thigh-high snakeskin-print boots and it's a major serve

Heidi Klum just effortlessly proved that once a supermodel, always a supermodel as she stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of striking thigh-high snakeskin-print heeled boots.

Never one to do things in halves (just take her Academy Awards afterparty gown and annual Halloween party looks for example) Heidi made sure to turn heads in her ‘model off-duty’ look yesterday.

© Getty The powder-blue manicure really completes the 'fit

The German-born stunner chose to pair her sky-high boots with a vibrant orange mini skirt and crew neck sweater combo, a pair of chunky aviator sunglasses, a brown crocodile-print bag and a set of baby blue nails.

© Getty Adwoa's Oscar Party ensemble

It’s become increasingly clear over the last month or so that brown tones are currently championing the fashion world. During fashion month a-listers, style moguls and notable names sported the hue in various different ways to sit front row at designer shows while Hollywood stars like Adwoa Aboah and Demi Moore chose to reinvent the chocolate shade on the red carpet during awards season.

Heidi isn’t the only model embracing the colour, queen of the New York City Streets Emily Ratajkowski donned a cocoa-brown leather coat with fluffy trim to wander in Soho whereas Gigi Hadid chose to don a similar toned leather biker jacket for a weekend brunch with her beau Brad just a few weeks ago.

© Getty We love a matching moment

All in all, brown is seriously hot right now and Heidi is leaning right in. Just last week she was seen out and about in Los Angeles sporting a full caramel-hued ensemble consisting of leather trousers, suede heels, a silky button-up blouse, a pair of bronze-tinted sunglasses and a matching handbag.

After intensely analysing her thigh-high boot look we’ve come to the conclusion that the 50-year-old blonde bombshell's stylistic identity is one we’ll most definitely be replicating this spring.