Taylor Swift just had a sheer vintage Jean Paul Gaultier moment to rival Kendall Jenner's

Even those of us who haven’t the foggiest idea about American Football now support the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to Taylor Swift, who is constantly at games supporting her rumoured love interest Travis Kelce.

The Cruel Summer singer is the It-girl of the moment right now. Not only did she release a movie version of her Eras concert tour on Friday which generated £81m in ticket sales before it was even released, but she and Beyonce sent fans into a frenzy when they posed together at the film's premiere event in Los Angeles where Taylor wore the chicest Oscar de La Renta dress.

The 33-year-old has once again captured our attention with another jaw-dropping outfit. On Sunday she left the luxurious Waverly Inn in New York City after date night with Travis, wearing an epic sheer designer top that gave Kendall Jenner's 2022 vintage wardrobe a run for its money.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on 15 October 2023 in New York City.

Taylor wore the ‘Fleurs Petit Grand’ top from Jean Paul Gaultier which is crafted from semi-sheer material and features long sleeves and an all-over floral print - nodding to the French designer’s 2000s archive.

She paired the transparent top with the 'Viv’ Choc Bag in Burgundy by Roger Viver, a leather mini skirt and lace-up heeled boots, creating an elevated yet ultra-cool retro look.

© Gotham Taylor wore the coolest retro-inspired Jean Paul Gaultier top

Not only have John Paul Gaultier’s vintage designs surged in popularity thanks to the Y2K phenomenon, the resurgence of sheer dressing and that floral trompe l'œil printed maxi dress that went viral this summer, but last year Kendall Jenner made 2022 her 'retro JPG' era and it was all the fashion industry could talk about.

© Instagram Kendall Jenner wore retro Jean Paul Gaultier looks for the whole of summer 2022.

Last August when Kendall hosted a party to celebrate her tequila label 818, she wore a semi-sheer, teal strapless maxi dress from one of Jean Paul’s early collections, which featured clusters of yellow-pink roses and a figure-skimming silhouette.

That same summer, the supermodel wore a psychedelic halter neck maxi dress from the label's spring/summer 2000 collection.

Two It-girls with totally different style agendas nailed the Y2K aesthetic, and Taylor is proving that archival JPG is still the place to go for sheer dressing inspiration in 2023.