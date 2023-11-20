Rita Ora just took the classic leopard print to a whole new level

In her recent appearance as a judge on the I’m a Celebrity special of Masked Singer UK, Rita Ora showcased her flair for a fashion staple, by taking the classic leopard print trend to new heights with a plunging catsuit.

The eye-catching jumpsuit was a creation from the Roberto Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. Fausto Puglisi, the creative director of Roberto Cavalli since 2021, has immersed himself deeply in the Cavalli aesthetic this season.

With a longstanding history of dressing pop stars, Puglisi has long expressed his affinity for music as a driving force in his career. “Everything began with music in my career,” Fausto told Lux Mag, “My biggest supporters have always been music stars and I will continue to support them with Roberto Cavalli. The brand represents a continuous bond with music and so it will remain in the future. It comes to me spontaneously and naturally.”

The AW23 ready-to-wear collection transported the Cavalli woman to the American southwest, embracing a warm and earthy colour palette inspired by the desert sand. Denim blues and blacks intermingle with a touch of pink, grounding the collection in rusty aesthetics. The signature Roberto Cavalli woman exudes fierceness in her adventures, moving with wild abandon. Unrestrained accessorisation, exuberant prints, and a free spirit define the essence of the Italian house.

Leopard print, a perennial favourite among fashion enthusiasts during autumn, continues to be a wardrobe staple championed by Cavalli, but also by icons such as Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham, Adele, and Alexa Chung.



As for Fausto Puglisi, the Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli, he has breathed new life into the iconic Italian fashion house. Born on August 26, 1976, in Messina, Italy, Puglisi's career began after studying at the Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma. His unique and extravagant designs have earned him recognition, with celebrities frequently donning his creations. Fausto Puglisi's impact on the fashion world is evident through his strong silhouettes, vibrant colours, and the harmonious blend of traditional and modern elements in his designs.