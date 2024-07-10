Princess Beatrice can’t stop wearing this designer crochet clutch

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Princess Beatrice’s wardrobe is home to many luxury handbags. From slogan Sophia Webster clutches to Chloé Marcie totes, the royal certainly has no shortage of widely-coveted arm candy.

Yet, over the past few weeks, it appears that one silhouette has secured the royal’s number one handbag spot. Her new go-to? A crocheted Roger Vivier clutch complete with geometric crystal buckle detailing.

© Getty Images The royal clasped her Roger Vivier clutch while attending Wimbledon 2024

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old took her place in the royal box alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Wimbledon. For the star-studded sporting affair, she wore a printed lace shirt dress by Monique Lhuillier, featuring colourful florals, a collared silhoeutte and button-down detailing.

In her hands, she clasped her new-found favourite Roger Vivier clutch, titled the Jeu de Fille Crochet Strass Buckle Clutch Bag in Raffia, which currently retails for £1,395.

The exquisite clutch boasts an intricate crochet design, seamlessly intertwined with the opulent gleam of a signature strass buckle. Crafted from elegant raffia, it exudes a sophisticated yet carefree allure, perfect for a fashion-forward tastemaker such as Princess Beatrice.

© Getty Princess Beatrice previously sported the luxury piece for Wimbledon 2023, paired with an Emilia Wickstead dress

The royal previously sported the piece while attending day twelve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She paired the luxurious bag with a pale pink dress by Emilia Wickstead, a royally-approved designer label.

The structured garment featured a meticulously tailored silhouette that gracefully contoured the royal’s figure, thanks to a fitted bodice and a gently flared skirt that exuded effortless femininity.

Crafted from luxurious fabric, the Marione Dress showcased Emilia Wickstead's signature attention to impeccable craftsmanship, formed around clean lines and timeless palettes.

© Getty The royal owns a plethora of designer bags, from Sophia Webster to Chloe

Never one to miss out on a trend, Princess Beatrice was bang on trend with her crochet number. The iconic needlecraft technique came back with a bang for SS24, as proven by the likes of Stella McCartney, Aknvas and Gabriela Hearst on the runways, from poolside maxis to kaftans to the undefeated crochet bag.

Fellow stars who have made a case for crochet include Emily Ratajkowski, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan and East London It-girl Alexa Chung.

As for Princess Bea’s next crochet-clad outing, well, we wait with baited breath.