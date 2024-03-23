I tried fashion's most popular pattern- leopard print, and now I can’t stop wearing it

If you’ve scrolled through either your Instagram feed or TikTok FYP in the past few weeks you’ll know all too well that there's one playful pattern in particular that seems to have made a triumphant comeback.

That's right, leopard print is back and the fashion set has welcomed it with open arms.

© Instagram / @carla_ginola Luxe leopard is everywhere on

We can’t be 100% sure what fueled the resurgence, but we have a sneaky suspicion that it has something to do with the mob wife aesthetic that’s recently been doing the rounds, loved by both a-list celebs and social media mavens alike.

© Instagram / @chlodavie Brb, off to get myself some patterned tights

As we all know, fashion trends in all forms are surfacing quicker than we can actually say the word “trend’ some of which stick around for weeks and months, while others, like coquettecore and the coastal-cowgirl aesthetic, secure themselves a more permanent spot on the popularity rota.

© Instagram / @irinashayk It doesn't get chicer than this

If my calculations are correct, leopard print is set to be one that sticks around for spring, just look at the likes of Irina Shayk, who recently donned a see-through Rat & Boa cheetah print slip while on a beachside holiday or Hailey Bieber who wore an oversized blazer adorned with the feline pattern to this year's Super Bowl.

As a leopard print lover myself It’s my absolute honour and privilege to experiment with the motif, styling four different leopard print adorned garments in different ways to see just how versatile it can be.

A Collared jacket This collared quilted jacket from Joanie has been one of my favourite wardrobe staples as we come into spring. I decided to layer a detachable collar underneath the existing collar, pairing the casual errand-running look with white cargo pants, slipper slides, red socks, sunglasses and my trusty tote bag. Jacket ,Joanie; trousers, RUBY; socks, H&M; slides, Suicoke, bag, JW Anderson; Sunglasses, thrifted.

Cardigan, Balzac Paris; skirt, H&M; socks, Calzedonia, ballet flat, thrifted; Knee graze, Limebike accident. A Knit Cardigan I am a sucker for a bold statement piece so you can imagine this cardigan from Balzac Paris is a weekly occurrence for me. Here I paired it with a white skirt, knee-high socks (which are also trending) and brown ballet flats for a cute and cosy look.

A Waistcoat Leaning into the Copen-core cool girl aesthetic I chose to pair this gorgeous Balzac Paris waistcoat with a white collared shirt, a black bubble skirt, knee-high boots and my favourite sunglasses. Blouse, H&M; waistcoat, Balzac Paris; skirt, thrifted; boots, H&M, sunglasses, thrifted.

Blazer, Adidas; Hood, Balzac Paris. A Hood Although the weather might be getting warmer, the evenings are still a little chilly, meaning it's more important than ever to know how to layer. One of my favourite ways to inject a layer of warmth and added texture is through a knit hood. This Balzac Paris option is perfect for those wanting to add a little pop of the trend into their wardrobe.

In conclusion, I can safely say I am a leopard print stan and I will be wearing it in all forms this spring and every spring after that.