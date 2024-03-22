Beetlejuice 2: The fashion world is set to prepare for stripes everywhere in 2024

Fans of the weird, the wacky and the wonderful will be delighted to know that Tim Burton’s latest directorial foray, Beetlejuice 2 is set to hit screens later this year, meaning the fashion world is about to see a whole lot of black and white stripes. If you listen intently you can almost hear the sound of Kourtney and Travis Barker rubbing their hands together with glee…

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The couple even dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween last year

Now and then a silver screen flick debuts and alters the stylistic world for the better. Just recently Margot Robbie's Barbie wardrobe invited a wave of pretty pink hues whereas Emma Stone's award-winning role in Poor Things added fuel to the already burning coquette-core fire.

The original Beetlejuice movie starring Wynona Rider and Michael Keeton debuted back in 1988 and has been popular for many reasons ever since. Now, 35 years on from its first screen adaptation, fans are finally getting a sequel, this time with the added extra bonus of fan favourite and Netlifix's Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega.

© Getty Zendaya channelled her inner Beetlejuice on the red carpet back in 2022

If there’s one standout style moment from the iconic hit it’s Beetlejuice’s signature black and white striped suit. There’s something about a statement print that fashion lovers just can’t fault (even when worn with unruly green hair).

© Getty Evangelie Smyrniotaki donned stripes to the Sacai FW24 show earlier this month

Call it a coincidence, or just call it fate, stripes in many forms were everywhere during fashion month (we’re looking at you Miu Miu), styled by some of the world’s most fashionable faces, stylish show-goers and celebs alike, leading us to conclude that stripes are most definitely back in fashion, and they’re only set to get more popular as the year goes on.

All we can say is expect a lot of striped ensembles on the street in the lead-up to the film's September 5th release date.