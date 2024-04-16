Riley Keough proves she’s the real-life Daisy Jones in a striking black sheer dress

With a long list of accolades already under her belt, including both silver and small-screen fandoms, Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough can now add fashion maven to the list.

It seems the star can’t quite shake her on-screen alter ego Daisy Jones from the famed Amazon original series Daisy Jones & The Six, stepping out yesterday in Los Angeles, simultaneously giving both the ‘no pants’ and sheer dress trend a whirl.

MORE: Coachella 2024: the best street style looks

RELATED: Daisy Jones and the Six: Get the 70s style of the fashion-approved TV series

© Getty The Chanel Spring 2024 sheer dress in action

The Good Doctor actress paired a seriously chic, 70s-charged frill neckline long-sleeve black sheer midi dress from Chanel's Spring 2024 collection over a glamourous set of plain black lingerie designed to be seen. She accessorised the bold red carpet look with a pair of peep toe ankle strapped heels, a simple stack of diamond earrings and a black Chanel clutch bag. As for glam, the brunette bombshell opted for loose waves and a middle part, a muted raspberry-hued lip shade and a subtle sparkly eye look.

She wore the Daisy Jones-approved look to attend the Los Angeles Premiere of her new Hulu drama series Under the Bridge, where she plays the part of Rebecca Godfrey, a nonfiction author who wrote the true-crime book on which the series is based.

© getty Daisy would most definitely approve

Riley’s risque sheer look wasn’t the only style serve made yesterday. Before her red carpet appearance, she was spotted en route to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, donning an equally as retro-charged ensemble, this time swapping out her ‘underwear as outerwear’ look for a puff-sleeved, brown tweed knee-skimming dress and a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

It’s hard to tell if Riley’s stellar style game is because she’s Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, or because she spent so much time dressed in boho rocker girl fits while filming Daisy Jones & The Six. Either way, we’re obsessed.