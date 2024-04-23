Jennifer Lopez's bodycon "moms night out" dress is actually so chic

As far as “cool moms” go, Jennifer Lopez is most definitely on the end of the spectrum, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Regina George's mother June, Victoria Beckham and Rihanna and her recent grid post confirmed exactly that.

Posting to her whopping 253 million Instagram followers yesterday, Jenny from the Block showed off her incredible figure in a bodycon sleeveless midi dress, complete with intricate ruching detail. She paired her beige-toned ensemble with a pair of striking chocolate brown-toned leather heels from Saint Laurent, two glistening diamond and gold bracelet bangles, large gold hoop earrings and what looks to be a brown and cream crocodile Hermès Kelly bag.

Captioning the video “Moms Night Out” JLo can be seen strutting around her home in her fabulous fit, playfully flicking her long brunette locks around and grooving to Young Miko’s song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 58.

Fans of the singer, songwriter, actress and business mogul flocked to the comments to tell her how phenomenal she looked, many leaving fire emojis and love heart eyes whilst others commented on how important it is for mums to go out and have fun.

© Instagram / @jlo Jen's in her beige era

Jen’s beige look comes just days after she donned a striking gown and cape ensemble in the same shade from Filipino fashion designer Monique Lhuillier to attend the 2024 Hispanic Federation Gala, leading fashion lovers and fans of the songstress to believe that the muted hue is the icon's most favoured spring colour.

Although we’re heading into the spring and summer months where bold colourways and daring accessories are often favoured, Jen's refreshing quiet luxury tonal take is making us question whether or not to switch up our own warmer weather wardrobe colour palette...