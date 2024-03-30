Jennifer Lopez’s £50,000 Hermès Birkin is the ultimate spring 2024 flex

Though we may not be lucky enough to have seen the inside of Jennifer Lopez's accessories closet, there's one thing we know for sure: it's filled to the brim with jaw-dropping Hermès handbags.

The multi-hyphenate superstar and wife of Ben Affleck is always carrying one of the luxury label's iconic Birkin bags with her, taking every single outfit - be that leggings and a hoodie or a mini skirt and knee-high boots - to the next level.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's 2024 off-duty uniform is Hermès Birkins and sweatpants

READ: Winter’s trending 'chocolate' colour gets a 2024 update and Rita Ora 'loves it' for spring

© Getty JLo oozed quiet luxury chic in New York with Ben Affelck

She's proven the power of the quiet luxury bag once again, donning the most illustrious Birkin on an outing in New York City, and it's bang on trend for spring 2024.

JLo stepped out with her husband and nailed transitional weather dressing in a grey mid-length tailored coat with dark brown knee-high boots and a checkered midi skirt featuring a purple-ish colour palette that perfectly complimented her footwear.

© Getty She carried a chocolate hued croc-print Birkin

The pièce de résistance was her croc print Birkin in a decadent chocolate hue, finished with luxurious gold hardware.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez is still an UGG boot stan - here's how she styles the controversial shoe in 2024

Though we're unsure of JLo's bag specifications to a T, the same style piece was sold on luxury marketplace 1st Dibs for £50,491.02, whilst a larger version of the same bag - the Birkin 35, is currently retailing on luxury shopping site Mightychic for circa £61,000 ($81,565).

© 1st Dibs Birkin 30 Chocolate Crocodile Bag - 1st Dibs

Brown may have been the fashion set's favourite colour during winter, but Rita Ora, Heidi Klum and Adwoa Aboah have recently proven the hue is here to stay for spring 2024.

JLo's epic accessory, which reminded us of the unfathomable dissimilarity between her bank balance and ours, is the icing on the 'chocolate' cake for this season...