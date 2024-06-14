Queen Letizia is the ultimate cool-girl in tweed jacket and affordable ballet flats

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



She may officially hold rank as the Queen of Spain, but former journalist Letizia has this year also earned the title of queen of the flat shoes.

Due to a foot injury, the stylish monarch and wife of King Felipe VI has been schooling us in styling up every pair of flat shoes possible, from 'barefoot' trainers to chunky loafers and we've gained some serious style inspo for this spring/summer season.

MORE: Queen Letizia of Spain just broke this one fashion rule and pulled it off

READ: Queen Letizia can't get enough of these 'barefoot' trainers

For her latest outing to attend the annual meeting with members of the Princess of Asturias Foundation at the El Pardo Palace in Madrid, Letizia threw together the easiest look that honestly could have come straight from a Chanel catwalk.

© Getty Letizia wore the chicest tweed jacket

She wore the preppiest red, white and black tweed jacket which was designed and crafted by people at the APRAMP (Association for the Prevention, Reintegration, and Care of Prostituted Women) fashion workshop. Her meaningful jacket featured frayed edges, a button-up front and a collarless neckline, making it versatile enough to wear for any occasion, from the office to evening drinks.

A pair of simple black trousers allowed her jacket to do all the talking. In her latest instalment of Letizia's footwear fashion show, she wore the 'Tikal' ballet flats in black from Spanish label Cacles.

MORE: Queen Letizia's ultra-chic crimson suit perfects dopamine dressing in 2024

The open flanks of the shoe give them an interesting shape in comparison to the classic ballerina, whilst the rounded roe and ankle strap provide comfort alongside sophistication. It's unsurprising that the shoe is completely sold out considering they retail at under €90.

Once again Letizia has put together an effortlessly chic outfit that is so easy to recreate.