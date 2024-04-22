Maya Jama just wore an itsy bitsy sustainable bikini

It's gotten to that time of the year where our favourite famed faces are off holidaying somewhere tropical and although we’re extremely jealous we’re not the ones sitting beachside, the outfit inspo that comes with is almost enough to forgive.

One A-list star and fashion muse currently sunning herself is British icon Maya Jama. Just yesterday the Love Island host took to her Instagram to share a round-up of images from her current Calafornion escape, where she was seen attending Coachella with her beau Stormzy.

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya looking radiant

One image that caught our eye in particular and had us swoony for a sunny session of our own was a snap of the DJ in an all-black itsy bitsy bikini with intricate silver trim from Ôsalé, a luxury sustainable swimwear brand from Ibiza.

Of course, all 3.2 million of Maya’s IG followers flocked to the comment section, many leaving heart eye and fire emojis, likely in response to her curvacious figure, natural long curly locks and sunkissed glow.

This isn’t the first itsy bitsy bikini of the season for Maya, a few weeks ago she reposted an image of herself in a bright yellow kini look with star appliques on the top.

© Instagram / @kyliejenner Kylie opted for a bold orange hue for her recent holiday

Over the last few months, the world's most enviable celebs have been donning itsy bitsy bikinis on holidays. Just recently the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in the Bahamas where Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Kylie were all seen sporting triangular tie swimwear. Kylie chose to sport an array of brightly-hued options as well as a vintage Chanel two-piece that is older than her whilst Kim was of course donning the swim collection from ready-to-wear empire Skims.

Before that Hailey Bieber made waves in her coastal cowgirl core look, complete with a bold red bikini whilst her bestie Kendall rocked a teeny tiny creme and burnt orange number.

If the long list of stylish celebs opting for itsy bitsy silhouettes is anything to go by, I think it’s safe to say that less is more when it comes to holiday ensembles this summer.