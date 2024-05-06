Zendaya stuns in a grape embellished masterpiece at the Met Gala

In yet another striking moment to add to her long-history of serving looks on the MoMA steps, Zendaya graced the 2024 Met Gala in a breathtaking ensemble styled by Law Roach.

The Dune star donned a custom couture piece by Maison Margiela, designed by the brand’s creative directorJohn Galliano. Her outfit was a mesmerising blend of avant-garde elegance and fantastical charm, a signature of Galliano’s work which wouldn’t look out of place during his days at Dior.

The gown, adorned in grapes perfectly captured the spirit of the floral themed event and the innovative edge of her longtime stylist Roach. The dress itself is a masterpiece of layered complexity and theatrical depth. The bodice which boasts a rich, metallic emerald green, was sculpted to fit Zendaya's figure flawlessly. Adorning the bodice were swathes of blue tulle and ornate embellishments that resemble a cluster of enchanted forest fruits, adding an organic touch to the metallic sheen.

© Getty Zendaya wore a custom gown from Maison Margiela

From the waist down, the gown transitions into an extravagant cascade of tiered layers and stripes, made of translucent hues of deep blues and subtle greens. The asymmetrical cut and tiers giving the skirt a flowing appearance as if mimicking the undulating shades of a twilight sky. According to Beka, founder of Style Not Com the actress' dress was "a sage lamé and organza bias-cut" which was "worn over a duchess satin corset." She also explained that, "The dress features bands of hand-painted metallic crin, a drape and bow layered from aluminum material and iridescent organza and a corsage hand-embroidered with natural motifs."

Over one shoulder, a swath of the same blue fabric drapes elegantly, connecting to the bodice with what appears to be a cluster of embellished grame vines, further enhancing the thematic elements of nature and flora. This shoulder piece added the dramatic flair we’ve come to expect from Zendaya.

© Theo Wargo/GA The Dune star was styled by Law Roach

Completing the look was her headpiece, complete with a birdcage veil which was crafted from materials that echo the textures and colours found throughout the gown and a dramatic feather. Beka explains that "Zendaya's hand-painted plume-like veil and hat wrapped in stockings was created by Stephen Jones for Maison Margiela." She also wore "custom-made tabi pumps by Christian Louboutin."

The look was paired with a bold, dark makeup look featuring plum eyeshadow and a deep berry lip. The razor thin brows were a clever touch, giving off a 1920s vibe which was the perfect antidote to the fluffy brow which has become de rigueur for starlets.

This year's theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' while the dress code for the night is 'The Garden of Time'. Zendaya’s appearances are never merely fashion statements but more walking pieces of art, and by embodying the creative vision of the night she absolutely served a masterclass in Garden-coded dressing.