Billie Piper's skin-tight nude dress has us excited for her Wednesday debut

Fans of the creepy and the kooky, mysterious and spooky will be excited to know that production for season two of Netflix's hit show Wednesday is officially underway and there’s a new cultivated cast member joining the Adams Family sphere.

Last night Billie Piper was seen attending the Vogue x Netflix BAFTA Television Awards Celebration at London’s Dovetale Restaurant, donning a seriously striking midi dress that has us overly excited to see what her Wednesday wardrobe might entail.

© Getty This is what we call a tonal masterpiece

Billie kept her ensemble sleek for the occasion, donning a fitted, nude-toned, bustier vintage Jean Paul Gaultier midi dress with intricate stitching detailing and a built-in underwire bra. She paired the killer ensemble with her fiery red locks, loosely curled and volumised at the root and a hydrated deep peach-hued lip look. For accessories, she opted for a dainty chain necklace and a pair of strappy pointed-toe sling-back pumps. To complete the look she swapped out her handbag for three long-stemmed blooming roses in a blush pink shade.

The Scoop star's killer look comes just days after she broke the news to her 556 thousand Instagram followers that she was joining the cast of Wednesday season two. Although we don’t know much about Billie’s character, what we do know is that she will play the part of Capri and will also be joined by newcomer Steve Buscemi, who plays Barry Dort and Joanna Lumley who will play Wednesday’s grandmother

Fans of both the actress and series congratulated Billie on the news, many sharing their excitement in the comment section, even the official Wednesday Instagram account left a welcome message, posting a simple “welcome to the twisted family, Capri.”

Unfortunately for those of us who are rather impatient, season two of the show has only just started filming and is rumoured to release in early 2025, meaning we have plenty of time to rewatch the first season on repeat a few times over.