Anna Delvey just wore a custom mini dress and bedazzled ankle monitor to court

The world's most fashionable fraudster just stepped out in a killer ensemble and a customised government-owned accessory, once again capturing the attention of people across the globe.

© Getty The girl knows how to dress, we have to give her that

She donned an ultra-chic, all-white double-breasted mini dress with bold gold button accents and an oversized bow that she co-designed with Shao Yang. She accessorised with a set of white sunglasses, a pair of nude-toned heels and a matching handbag, en route to her immigration hearing in New York City.

The famous con artist's short dress allowed her house arrest ankle monitor to stay on show, which had been bedazzled with a crystal-encrusted 'A'.

© Getty We love a DIY queen

Back in February of 2022 the world quickly came to know the names Anna Sorokin and Anna Delvey after Netflix debuted a new show titled Inventing Anna. The crime drama which followed the story of an Instagram con artist and fraudster who posed as a wealthy heiress to access upper-class New York social and art scenes from 2013 to 2017.

After the show was released, starring Hollywood heavyweight Julia Garner as Anna, the world went crazy for both the story of how the con artist got away with her deception for so long and her extremely chic designer-filled wardrobe.

After the dust settled Anna became the socialite she always wanted to be, with millions of eyes watching her every move and a loyal Instagram following of 1.1million followers.

Anna was sentenced to 4 years in an American prison for being found guilty of grand larceny and theft of services. In October of 2022, Anna was released from jail under the condition she posted bail and stayed off social media. The stylish fraudster is currently under house arrest, hence her government-owned ankle accessory, and resides in her East Village apartment.

Do we condone criminal activity? No. Do we condone stylish slays? Yes.