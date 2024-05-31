Dakota Johnson’s Adidas and sheer tights combo is perfect for unpredictable spring weather

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dakota Johnson, known for her effortlessly chic style, showcased a look that strikes a balance between professional and casual, perfect for the unpredictable spring weather.

The actress was just spotted filming Materialist in Brooklyn on May 30, in New York.

Johnson wore a crisp, white button-down blouse with an oversized relaxed fit, giving a modern edge to the wardrobe staple. It was tucked neatly into a high-waisted, pinstripe mini skirt with tailored fit, while the vertical stripes added a flattering elongating effect.

© Gotham Dakota Johnson was spotted on set

Complementing her attire, Johnson chose to pair the ensemble with sheer black tights, a practical choice for the changing weather. The tights provided just the right amount of coverage while her footwear was an unexpected yet delightful twist – a pair of green Adidas sneakers. The footwear added a casual, sporty element to her outfit.

Her accessories were minimal but well-chosen. Johnson sported a pair of dark, cat-eye sunglasses that added a touch of glamour and mystery to her look. Her jewellery was understated, featuring a delicate gold necklace and small hoop earrings, which perfectly complemented the overall sophisticated vibe of her outfit.

We aren’t sure if it was a costume of her movie's character or not, but we were still inspired. Dakota Johnson’s outfit was a perfect example of how to blend professional and casual elements, creating a look that was both stylish and practical for the ever-changing spring weather.

Earlier in the day she wore another classic ‘fit we can’t wait to recreate, exuding casual elegance on set. Dakota sported a long, beige trench coat tied at the waist over relaxed navy trousers. Completing the look were retro Nike sneakers with a baseball cap, combining comfort with a touch of preppy style.

© Raymond Hall The actress has been rocking preppy-luxe looks recently

Materialist is an upcoming American romantic-comedy film written and directed by Celine Song. Set in New York, the film follows the story of a matchmaker, her ex-boyfriend, and a wealthy businessman. Johnson’s character appears to reflect her stylish yet approachable wardrobe choices, making her the intriguing protagonist we can't wait to watch.