Alexa Chung’s incredible trench is the ultimate 'rainy summer' necessity

It’s summertime in Britain, which can only mean one thing: get your coat, because it’s probably raining. It’s fair to say we’re having a rather unusually damp June thus far, following on from a particularly wintery May and a downright depressing April.

And unlike the heatwaves of summers past, it looks like we’re in it for the long haul, with cloudy skies and dwindling temperatures overtaking the weather forecast.

So, we’re looking for the positives. And we’re finding them in the fun fashion you can sport when the weather isn’t exactly playing ball. Enter Alexa Chung, fashion aficionado and the source of our sartorial inspiration since she first sprung up on our TV screens presenting the best Saturday morning TV slot of all time: T4.

© Instagram/@alexachung Alexa delivers a masterclass in layering with her perfectly versatile trench coat

Alexa spent this weekend sporting a fantastic cool, almost white trench coat, slung atop a vintage-esque sweater that our Dad would adore, shirt, jeans and a trusty pair of loafers. Look, a sundress and sandals it certainly isn’t, but it’s perfectly lovely all the same.

Alexa accompanied her snap with a caption detailing how awkward she finds it to take pictures of herself and her outfits, so it’s good to know that even fashion icons are known to feel a touch of cringe too.

© Arnold Jerocki Alexa Chung attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle in a long black coat and white shirt.

Alexa has been doing the rounds at the Resort fashion shows recently and was spied at the Dior Cruise show at Drummond Castle in Edinburgh wearing the brand head to toe in a white poplin shirt, the brand's 'Jolie' classic pump and a long black coat from their Pre Fall collection.

© Daniele Venturelli Looking exceptionally dapper at the the Max Mara Resort show at Piazza San Marco, Venice, Italy.

At the Max Mara show at the Piazza San Marco in Venice, she continued the suiting theme but this time opted for a pale palette in a mushroom coloured blazer and trousers, topped off with the biggest, best corsage we’ve seen in absolutely ages. Carrie Bradshaw eat your heart out.