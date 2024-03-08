Rita Ora's Leonardo DiCaprio T-shirt is honestly such a Friday mood

Right now Rita Ora is living out our summer chasing dream, spending the majority of her year between her home in the UK and her husband Taiki Waititi’s in New Zealand.

As we speak the songstress and style muse is currently in the southern hemisphere, proving to fans that she’s just like us by rocking a Leonardo Dicaprio adorned Tatanic-themed graphic tee.

© Instagram / @ritaora We have to agree with that statement

Just yesterday Rita made fans aware of her summer adventures while showing off her Leonardo Dicaprio printed tee. In a story posted to her 16.1 million Instagram followers, Rita can be seen in the back of a car wearing a pair of black bug-eye sunglasses and her “Best Friday t-shirt” which features a young Leo in his Titanic days.

Rita's seasonal chasing lifestyle comes with the lucky ability to sport warmer weather ensembles almost every day of the year, something we know Rita loves as she’s often seen donning an itsy bitsy bikini or low-rise jeans and a tank top when out and about in Kiwi city.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita loves a graphic tee

But, if there's one thing we love about the award-winning artist, it’s her versatile style. Whether she's having a beach day or a quiet family outing the star is often seen rocking the coolest of cool street-style looks. When she's not on island time, she can be seen leaning into the mobwife trend at Paris Fashion Week or donning sheer dresses on the red carpet.

Just recently the star sported yet another casually cool ensemble on her Instagram, pairing a khaki green bomber jacket with baggy cargo trousers in the same hue, chunky black biker boots and her new fresh blunt bob haircut.

Just a few weeks before she shared her Kim Possible-coded ‘fit, she took to her story to post another graphic t-shirt look en route to a morning pilates class.

As far as Friday ‘fits go, Rita and her Leo DiCap-adorned t-shirt is as good as it gets.