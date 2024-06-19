Naomi Campbell paired her angelic white suit with a surprising pair of shoes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The wait for fashion fanatics to get up close and personal with some of Naomi Campbell's most iconic outfits of all time is almost over.

Last night the supermodel and fashion icon stepped out at the V&A ahead of the upcoming Naomi: In Fashion exhibition, which will open to the public this Saturday, June 22nd.

© Getty Naomi wore an angelic white suit ahead of the opening of her V&A exhibition

For the occasion, the 54-year-old sported her quintessentially refined, ultra-elegant dress code. She was the epitome of chic in a pristine, double-breasted white blazer suit with matching straight-leg trousers. Swapping out her usual sky-scraping court heels, Naomi opted for comfort in some loose-fitting white trainers, giving her angelic look a casual edge.

© Getty She paired her suit with white trainers

Naomi isn't the only one opting for major high-low dressing this season by pairing formal fashion with trainers. Last month, Queen Letizia of Spain paired a timeless tweed jacket from Mirto, with white straight-leg trousers , and a pair of plain white trainers by innovative footwear label Vivobarefoot.

© Getty Letizia styled her jacket with pleated, straight-fit trousers and trainers

Though trainers with bolder logos like Adidas' Gazelles have taken over fashion agendas as of late, the ability of plain white trainers to seamlessly slip into an otherwise quite smart outfit is unmatched. They can marginally dilute the level of formality, allowing for a more relaxed feel without taking away from the ensemble.

On Naomi's upcoming exhibition, Hello! Fashion editor Natalie Salmon said: "This groundbreaking exhibition is a testament to Campbell’s enduring influence on the global fashion landscape. What sets this exhibition apart is its collaborative approach, with Campbell actively participating in its curation."

"Her voice and perspective will be foregrounded, providing an intimate insight into her remarkable journey," she continues, "The exhibition will showcase approximately 100 carefully curated looks, including haute couture pieces and leading ready-to-wear ensembles from Campbell’s personal wardrobe. In addition to these, the display will feature loans from prestigious designer archives and select items from the V&A collection."