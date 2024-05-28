Alexa Chung swaps out favourite Nike Cortez trainers for this retro sneaker

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Noughties It-girl Alexa Chung is one of our resounding, all-time favourite fashion muses, and for excellent reason.

A street style maven and a hero on the red carpet, the 40-year-old excels in all manner of dress codes, and her most recent look provides the sartorial proof.

Delivering casual, slightly boyish, charm, the Next In Fashion presenter showed off an outfit in her bank holiday Instagram dump starring a retro cult classic.

Leaning into the TikTok-adored Tomboy Femme aesthetic, Alexa styled a cutesy button-up cardigan by Prada's playful little sister Miu Miu with a boxy jacket, pinstripe trousers and a monochrome graphic tee.

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa opted for a timeless Celine bag to elevate her trainers

But what caught our eye above all else was Alexa's resurrection of a beloved trainer silhouette: Chuck Taylor All Stars by Converse.

For devout sneakerheads, the classic basketball shoe is one of those designs that feels endlessly versatile. Donned by 1950s sports professionals and contemporary street style dressers alike, the high-top retro shoe is instantly recognisable on account of its star motif.

Alexa's Converse moment was somewhat a surprise, given how she's visibly been loving a different sneaker silhouette, Nike's Cortez.

The retro-style shoe has recently been enjoying its time in the trend limelight, especially among the Instagram crowd, but, always ahead of the curve, Alexa ditched her beloved Cortezs to rep her high-top Converse in a versatile pale beige hue.

In another snap, the fashion muse styled the trainers alongside a vibrant red cardigan, white jeans and a sleek Celine shoulder bag, proving that they are a great option for off-duty cool.