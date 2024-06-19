Rita Ora is obsessed with this crystal pendant necklace from Meghan Markle's favourite jewellery brand

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that singer, songwriter and style muse Rita Ora loves a crystal necklace. Late last year she posted a wildly relatable video to her TikTok account, donning possibly the largest crystal pendant necklace we’ve ever seen.

However, when she’s not in the mood to carry around her large and in-charge option, she usually opts for her The Healing Retreat Necklace from Los Angeles-based jewellery brand Maya Brenner.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita donned the boho look to introduce her new 'Garden Sessions' on social media

Made from an intricately crafted, hand-cut amethyst and adorned with a 14k Yellow gold fixture with a singular diamond accent, Rita has recently been seen donning the wearable necklace over and over again, most recently on her Instagram a few days ago paired with a lace white top, cream mini shorts and a fluffy fringed jacket.

© Instagram / @ritaora She rarely takes the necklace off

She then styled the dainty delight for a glam night out, pairing it with a strapless dress, heels and a selection of chunky gold rings, earrings and arm cuffs.

Not one to shy away from a bold statement (please see previous giant crystal necklace statement) Rita usually wears her lavender-toned amethyst with a stack of existing necklaces, including her favourite block gold choker and personalised capital “R” motif option.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita wore her XXL crystal necklace to the beach last year

According to Maya Brenner, “amethyst is a stone known for its ability to provide protection, balance and most of all - healing” making it the perfect option for a busy A-List stay like Rita.

The Masked Singer US judge isn't the only famed face to sport a healing statement around their neck. Meghan Markle is also a known lover of both crystals and Maya Brenner jewellery, seen donning the Clarity Retreat Necklace for King Charles III's coronation back in May of last year.

Personally, the jury is still out on whether or not I believe in the high healing power of crystals, but if it’s good enough for Rita and Meghan, it’s good enough for me.