What can we expect from Victoria Starmer's wardrobe as first lady?

If, like us, the sleep deprivation is well and truly kicking in after a riveting night of electoral tension, then you’ll be well-aware of Labour’s landslide victory.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and the UK’s new prime minister, officially drew the curtains on 14 years of Conservative Party rule, marking a new (hopefully improved) chapter for British politics.

While public attention hurriedly swirled around the new PM and his future actions, here at Hello! Fashion, something far more pressing caught our eye.

The wardrobe of Keir Starmer’s wife, Victoria Starmer has never failed to impress. Not one to miss out on thematic dressing (red very much dominates Victoria’s wardrobe), Britain’s new 'First Lady' has mastered the art of political-chic styling.

Considering her work as a private NHS occupational health worker, it comes as little surprise that her wardrobe is precision personified. From iridescent longline gowns to crimson shirt dresses, the 50-year-old’s archive is a lesson in understated dressing. However, simplicity doesn’t negate style, as Victoria has proven time and time again.

© Getty Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at the 2024 General Election after winning

Often spotted hand-in-hand with Keir whether gracing the local polling station or gracing the scene at Buckingham Palace, Victoria has consistently made a case for minimalism à la mode.

Edeline Lee, Veja and Needle & Thread are just a handful of timeless, royal-approved brands championed by Victoria, who faces the challenge of executing chic yet ironically conservative outfits as the top Labour lady.

Mid-wash denim, beige trench coats (oh-so Burberry) and black balloon-sleeve jumpsuits further pepper her collection, which we wait to see more of with bated breath.

© Getty Sir Keir Starmer's wife Victoria Starmer is set to enthral with her fabulous First Lady wardrobe

Playing the part of politician's wife comes naturally to Victoria, whose wardrobe is only set to blossom in her time at 10 Downing Street with the slew of upscale event invites coming her way. Who knows, perhaps we can even expect a touch more oomph from Keir himself under the influence of his ever-elegant spouse.

So, get the kettle on and coffee ready, as you’ll want to be wide awake to witness what’s in store for Mrs Starmer’s wardrobe below.

© Getty Scarlet Style Keeping on-theme with her husband's political colour palette, Victoria has a penchant for debuting rosy red looks in public. From crimson flutter sleeve frocks to crisp shirt dresses, Victoria's wardrobe certainly isn't short of a radiant red outfit.

© Anadolu British Brands Now she has emerged from the trenches of political discourse, Victoria can focus on more important matters - championing British brands. Having previously worn pieces by Needle & Thread and Canadian-British designer Edeline Lee, Victoria has the potential to make a stand for British design. Personally, we're praying for a sprinkling of Burberry, a touch of Mulberry and mucho McQueen.

© WPA Pool,Getty Gowns Galore Being the PM's wife comes with many perks. A bigger abode (AKA 10 Downing Street) and dazzling dealings with the royal family to name a few. On that note, Keir and Victoria can expect royal invites to galas galore in the coming years, meaning a resplendent gown or two is set to shake up Victoria's wardrobe.

© Jeff Moore - PA Images Royal-inspired Staples Like the royals, the First Lady is expected to be the pinnacle of elegance at all times. We're thinking Chanel-esque ensembles, replete with structured fits, bouclé constructions and trim tailoring that exudes political-chic. Oh - and the odd kitten heel certainly wouldn't hurt.

© Simon Stacpoole/Offside Sixties-inspired Summer Dresses Back in 2022, Victoria and Keir took their place in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Victoria platformed a Sixties-inspired shift dress, featuring a sleeveless silhouette and a coral hue. If this particular ensemble is anything to go by, we can expect her wardrobe to witness a retro inflection this season.