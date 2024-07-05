Poop at Goop: Everything you need to know about Derek Blasberg

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



From encouraging Goop customers to drink raw goat’s milk for eight days straight to cure stomach parasites to recommending an at-home coffee enema kit to stimulate one’s intestines, there’s not much ground Gwyneth Paltrow hasn’t covered in the name of avant-garde gut health.

Having a famous friend soil themselves in her home? Not in the Goop gut guide.

That was (allegedly) the case when American socialite Derek Blasberg sojourned at Gwyneth’s Hamptons home. Whether the star took the Goop guidance a little too seriously or simply encountered a poorly-timed bout of IBS, it didn't take long for the news of his unpredictable bowel movements to hit the headlines.

Celebrity-gossip newsletter Popbitch was the first to run the news, claiming that a recent guest of Gwyenth’s luxury home had “catastrophically shat themselves in bed.” The article continued to suggest that the culprit subsequently “fled back to the city before they had to face the music.”

Naturally following the news, interest in Derek Blasberg rocketed. Whether the story resonated because it made the celebrity connoisseur more relatable or because, well, it’s strangely-iconic, all eyes fell on Mr Blasberg.

Who is Derek Blasberg?

Considered one of showbiz’s best-connected men, Derek Blasberg is a certified fashion flaneur. The 42-year-old author, journalist and TV personality has successfully asserted himself in the celebrity sphere, befriending a slew of stars from Kendall Jenner to Jeff Bezos.

Born in Missouri, Derek spent most of his career in the Big Apple, taking on roles at Elite Model Management, W Magazine and Vogue.

His impressive CV only continued to blossom. In 2006, Derek commenced his role as Editor at Large of Style.com from 2006 to 2010. At the same time, he edited Influence, a fashion and art publication birthed by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

From 2009 to 2012, he wrote a column called 'Fast + Louche' for Interview magazine, in addition to co-writing several editions of the Louis Vuitton Travel Guides.

A landmark moment came in the spring of 2010, when Derek released his debut book, Classy: Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady. He resharpened his pencil a few later, releasing a follow up text before joining Harper’s Bazaar as Editor at Large and subsequently Vanity Fair in 2015.

Stints at V and VMAN Magazine plus Garage Magazine ensued, peppered with witty columns, Conde Nast Entertainment franchises and on screen appearances including America’s Next Top Model.

Today, the multi-hyphenate acts as the host of the CNN International show, CNN Style while consulting for brands such as Chanel, MAC Cosmetics, Opening Ceremony and more.

Who is in Derek Blasberg’s entourage?

The real question is, who isn’t?

From taking his place on the Balenciaga FROW alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, to kicking back with Tracy Emin, living it up with Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell at Paris Fashion Week and babysitting with Anne Hathaway, Derek’s celebrity rosta is fully saturated.

Back in February, Gucci hosted the star who partied the night away alongside Julia Garner, Kirsten Dunst, Poppy Delevigne, Alexa Chung and Princess Olympia of Greece. The images were documented via his animated Instagram feed, which also includes friendly shots of Kendall Jenner, Hugh Grant, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner, Hillary Clinton and the late great Iris Apatow.

As for Derek’s personal life, the star is happily married to long-time partner, Nick Brown, a venture capitalist. They have two children, who are also frequently graced by Hollywood’s stylish set.

