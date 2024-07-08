Emma Raducanu wore another jaw-dropping accessory during Wimbledon and you probably missed it

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just one day after Emma Raducanu pulled out of her doubles tournament with Andy Murray, she was knocked out in the fourth round of the women's singles, meaning her Wimbledon journey is over for another year.

Though the British former champion didn't quite make it to the end of the tournament, the 21-year-old, who never fails to glam up centre court with her choices of dazzling designer jewellery, sported one mesmerising accessory on repeat for the duration of her journey.

This year, Emma opted for an elegant yellow-gold chain bracelet complete with individual pearls. Her choice of accessory for this season embodied her personal style agenda off the court: elegant and classy with a cool-girl edge.

© Getty Emma wore a yellow-gold and pearl bracelet on repeat this tournament

Pearls have been a go-to adornment ever since Coco Chanel (who famously once said: “a woman should have ropes and ropes of pearls,") first introduced faux pearls into mainstream fashion, and they've made a notable resurgence over the last few seasons.

At Balmain's Paris Fashion Week FW23 show back in February, pearls shrouded Olivier Rousteing's designs in the form of everything from jackets to glasses, berets to two-pieces. Plus, pearl earrings dominated the SS24 runways, notably courtesy of Givenchy (particularly ear cuffs) - proving they're equally as trendy as they are timeless.

© Getty She also wore pearls by Tiffany & Co in 2022

What's more, the Princess of Wales sent fashion fanatics into pearl overdrive last year when she wore a statement pearl Camilla Elphick belt last summer.

This year isn't the first time Emma has opted for pearls on the grass courts of SW19. In 2021 she became the face of iconic jewellery house Tiffany & Co. saying at the time: “It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time.” A year later in 2022, she matched her Wimbledon whites with teardrop pearl and diamond earrings and a matching necklace from the brand, and also wore a diamond Tiffany & Co. bangle, taking her bijoux total on court to around £30,000.

Once again Emma aced her Wimbledon jewellery look, and we can't wait to see what she dons in 2025...