Emma Raducanu wore another jaw-dropping accessory during Wimbledon and you probably missed it
Emma Raducanu wearing a pearl bracelet at Wimbledon© Getty

Emma Raducanu wore another jaw-dropping accessory during Wimbledon and you probably missed it

The British tennis star once again aced her on-court accessories...

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
3 minutes ago
Just one day after Emma Raducanu pulled out of her doubles tournament with Andy Murray, she was knocked out in the fourth round of the women's singles, meaning her Wimbledon journey is over for another year.

Though the British former champion didn't quite make it to the end of the tournament, the 21-year-old, who never fails to glam up centre court with her choices of dazzling designer jewellery, sported one mesmerising accessory on repeat for the duration of her journey.

This year, Emma opted for an elegant yellow-gold chain bracelet complete with individual pearls. Her choice of accessory for this season embodied her personal style agenda off the court: elegant and classy with a cool-girl edge.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates during her match against Lulu Sun of New Zealand in the fourth round of the ladies singles during day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images)© Getty
Emma wore a yellow-gold and pearl bracelet on repeat this tournament

Pearls have been a go-to adornment ever since Coco Chanel (who famously once said: “a woman should have ropes and ropes of pearls,") first introduced faux pearls into mainstream fashion, and they've made a notable resurgence over the last few seasons. 

At Balmain's Paris Fashion Week FW23 show back in February, pearls shrouded Olivier Rousteing's designs in the form of everything from jackets to glasses, berets to two-pieces. Plus, pearl earrings dominated the SS24 runways, notably courtesy of Givenchy (particularly ear cuffs) - proving they're equally as trendy as they are timeless.

Emma Raducanu of Great Britain celebrates victory against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in the Women's Singles First Round match during Day One of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)© Getty
She also wore pearls by Tiffany & Co in 2022

What's more, the Princess of Wales sent fashion fanatics into pearl overdrive last year when she wore a statement pearl Camilla Elphick belt last summer.

This year isn't the first time Emma has opted for pearls on the grass courts of SW19. In 2021 she became the face of iconic jewellery house Tiffany & Co. saying at the time: “It’s such an iconic brand and one that I’ve felt connected to for quite some time.” A year later in 2022, she matched her Wimbledon whites with teardrop pearl and diamond earrings and a matching necklace from the brand, and also wore a diamond Tiffany & Co. bangle, taking her bijoux total on court to around £30,000. 

Once again Emma aced her Wimbledon jewellery look, and we can't wait to see what she dons in 2025...

