Escape the LA buzz at the secluded Bel-Air Hotel beloved by Hollywood royalty

The Hotel Bel-Air is exclusivity personified. The hotel is a secluded oasis in the heart of the Bel-Air canyons, hidden beneath swathes of luscious green foliage amidst the humming metropolis of Los Angeles. King Charles III, Princess Grace of Monaco, Audrey Hepburn, Kate Moss, Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, Elizabeth Taylor and Carly Simon have all stayed beneath the pale pink walls of the sprawling space, and for good reason.

Hotel Bel-Air is considered to be the introverted sister of The Beverly Hills Hotel. While the latter is where visitors supposedly go to be seen, the Bel-Air is where you go for a private hideaway. The gorgeously earthy grounds boast tropical greenery, complete with a large oval palm tree-lined pool, fairytale fountains and beautiful suites.

© Dorchester Collection

There’s a vast amount to do within the parameters of the 12-acre paradise. Relax to the nth degree by the egg-shaped swimming pool lined with palm trees, dine at the hotel’s exquisite restaurants, or explore the romantically curated grounds.

What to do

Delve into the hotel’s history

© Dorchester Collection

Alphonzo Bell, an entrepreneurial businessman and wealthy oil tycoon, bought 600 acres of land to the west of Los Angeles. He christened the area Bel-Air and formed an exclusive neighbourhood, where many stars reside today.

In early 1946, Texan hotel entrepreneur Joseph Drown purchased 18 acres of land from Bell and began to transform the space into a sophisticated hotel. It officially opened on August 24, 1946.

© Dorchester Collection

The hotel haunt became hugely popular in the 1960s, with a blanket of Hollywood stars, royal family members and world dignitaries entering through its secluded doors.

Today, we have Alexandra Champalimaud and the Rockwell Group to thank for the hotel’s epic interiors. All 103 guest rooms echo the nostalgia of Hollywood’s Golden Age, and are saturated with glamorous yet tasteful furnishings and high art aura. Granted, the hotel was a surefire hit with the famous.

© Dorchester Collection

According to Forbes, King Charles said: “I slept better in the Presidential Suite of the Bel-Air than in any other hotel in the world,” and Tom Cruise once revealed: “I’ve lived at Hotel Bel-Air, and I always feel very comfortable there.”

The crème de la crème of fashion such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Oscar de la Renta have all frequented the hotel. Russell Crowe hosted his Oscar night party at the Pink Palace’s counterpart. Oprah Winfrey met with the cast of Friends for their final interview at the hotel. These are just snippets of stories the hotel holds.

Explore the mystical grounds

© Dorchester Collection

Hotel Bel-Air is home to the famous Swan Lake, which is interwoven into swirling pathways that permeate the property. Nature lovers can rejoice as the hotel boasts approximately 480 specimen trees and more than 4,000 plants that are peppered through the outdoor hotel space. Escapism is at the heart of the hotel’s ethos, and the residence couldn’t feel further away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Where to eat

The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air

© Dorchester Collection

The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air presents chic LA dining at its peak. The fresh, California-Mediterranean fusion menu, crafted under executive chef Connor McVay, delivers delicious, divinely styled dishes under the golden twinkling lights of airy dining spot.

© Dorchester Collection

Retreat to the private alcoves that overlook Swan Lake, kick back in the cozy booths or pull up a seat at the bar and quench your thirst with a tipple or two. Caviar, saffron Campanelle ‘Cacio e Pepe’ pasta, wild field mushroom and black winter truffle pasta are just a sprinkling of dishes served to tickle your taste buds.

For breakfast, why not try a delectable fruit platter, the famed Bel-Air breakfast or Huevos Rancheros? Wash it all down with the fruitiest of juices to kickstart your day properly.

Where to explore

© Dorchester Collection

LA may be the home of film, but there is so much more to the city than star-spotting and red carpets. The city boasts the most exquisite mountain communities that are often overshadowed by the spell of Hollywood. Assuming you’re in search of refuge having booked the private Bel-Air hotel, then LA’s love for all things outdoors will suit you perfectly.

Head to the beach or the mountains to reconnect with nature. Explore the heat-soaked landscapes of Calabasas or hike up to the Hollywood Sign via Runyon Canyon.

© Getty

If adventure is simply calling your name, then escape to the mountains. Mount Baldy is situated in the San Gabriel Mountains and offers a popular 11-mile for avid climbers. With almost 4,000 metres of climbing, the hike will lead to the highest point in LA at 10,064 feet, yet the awe-inspiring views of the city make it all worthwhile.

At the end of the day, kick off your hiking boots and sink into the solace of your suite. For those with a zest for luxury, seek out the hottest shops in West Hollywood for some one-of-a-kind finds. Either way, you’ll be able to melt into the serenity of Hotel BelAir upon your return.

To book your stay, visit dorchestercollection.com