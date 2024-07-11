Alexandra Daddario's baby bump debut is giving major Hailey Bieber vibes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Yesterday, via a comical Instagram post to her 23.8 million followers, Alexandra Daddario shared the news that she is officially with child and fans of both the actress and her killer style game couldn’t be more thrilled.

In the Instagram post, Alexandra can be seen sitting on her marble kitchen countertop, cross-legged in an oversized button-up shirt and red chunky knit socks, calmly drinking a tea with her baby bump on full display.

The American actress who starred in The White Lotus and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo comically captioned the post “Excited for my child to go to pre-school with Margot Robbie and hailey bieber’s kids” which of course warranted a virtual round of applause from both fans and famous friends, including Lily Collins who left a simple “Eeeeeeek so happy for you both [red love heart emoji]” in the comment section.

Alexandra’s iconic pregnancy announcement comes just days after the world found out Margot Robbie is expecting and just months after Ashley Tisdale, Hailey Bieber, Pookie (TikTok lovers will know who I’m talking about) and Lea Michele shared the news that they are also set to birth bundles of (very, very stylish) joys later this year.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey has been keeping her bump style casually cool

2024 is increasingly becoming the year of ‘baby bump style’ and fashion fans can’t seem to get enough.

When not golden sheer lace ensembles on the red carpet, the Dior Beauty ambassador can usually be found sporting casually cool ensembles, consisting of button-up cardigans, long-line trench coats and striped shirt dresses. Now, with a baby bump doing all the heavy stylish lifting - as so effortlessly proved by Hailey and her iconic pregnancy looks, Alex joins the exclusive group of mommas-to-be, all of whom have proved that bump dressing is the crème de la crème of the fashion sphere.